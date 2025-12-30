Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

Khaleda Zia leaves behind a profound void in Bangladeshi politics at a time of deep national uncertainty.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and two-time former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early on December 30 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.
Khaleda Zia had been suffering for years from multiple health complications, including heart disease, liver and kidney disorders, diabetes, respiratory problems, arthritis, and eye-related illnesses. In January this year, she was flown to London for advanced medical treatment and returned to Bangladesh on May 6. Although her condition improved temporarily, her health deteriorated again in November. She succumbed to her illnesses on December 30.
Her final public appearance came on November 21, Bangladesh Armed Forces Day. Despite severe physical limitations, Khaleda Zia attended the ceremony, where leaders and activists from across the political spectrum paid courtesy calls on her. She urged political leaders to work for the country above partisan interests. Many later shared emotional reflections on social media, describing the moment as historic and deeply motivational.
From Housewife to Stateswoman
Khaleda Zia’s political journey remains one of the most remarkable in South Asian history. Born into a middle-class family, she entered politics unexpectedly after the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, a decorated freedom fighter, in 1981. At the time, she was only 35 years old and the mother of two teenage sons.
Political circumstances propelled her to the centre of national political life. During the 1980s, she emerged as a key leader of the anti-Ershad movement against military rule, earning the nickname “the uncompromising leader.” In 1991, she led the BNP to victory in Bangladesh’s first free and fair election after military rule and became first female prime minister, restoring parliamentary democracy by ending the presidential system.
Her first government placed strong emphasis on girls’ education and women’s economic empowerment. Programmes such as free distribution of Black Bengal goats to rural women were widely praised for addressing poverty at the grassroots level.
In 2001, Khaleda Zia returned to power with a landslide victory. A decade later, when the Sheikh Hasina–led government abolished the caretaker government system, she spearheaded a nationwide protest movement. She boycotted the 2014 election, which proceeded without meaningful opposition.
Her personal life was marked by tragedy. In 2015, her younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko, died while living in exile. Her elder son, Tarique Rahman, also remained abroad for years amid political persecution. During much of the previous government’s tenure, Khaleda Zia lived separated from her family, facing multiple legal cases that human rights organisations widely criticised as politically motivated.
After the political transition of August 5, she was released and reunited with her family. However, just five days after the Khaleda’s elder son, Tarique Rahman, and his family returned to Bangladesh following 17 years of exile in London, Khaleda Zia passed away, bringing an end to more than four decades of active political life.
A Politics of Moderation
Khaleda Zia leaves behind a profound void in Bangladeshi politics at a time of deep national uncertainty. Bangladesh remains divided between left- and right-wing ideological forces, with both extremes exerting influence. In this polarised environment, Khaleda Zia consistently advocated a politics of moderation.
She made space for leftist leaders within her party while maintaining alliances with right-wing groups. She enjoyed close relationships with leaders of the Hindu and Barua communities and held deep respect for Islamic scholars. Though often accused by critics, she never practised religious politics nor sought votes in the name of religious faith. Instead, she emphasised coexistence, compassion, and national unity.
She once described her political philosophy as belonging “neither entirely to the left nor the right, but to Bangladesh.” To her, the nation transcended ideological boundaries.
Often described as an icon of democracy, Khaleda Zia symbolised left-right unity. From the mass uprisings of the 1980s to the prolonged struggle against elections without opposition or voters since 2024, she remained politically active despite imprisonment and ill health.
In 2018, she was jailed in a corruption case amid international criticism. Before entering prison, she declared, “I have no address outside this country. I want to live here, and I will die here.” Reflecting on her years of separation from family, she said, “In a life without relatives, the people of the country are my relatives. No matter what happens, I will not leave Bangladesh.”
On August 5, following the end of the Hasina regime, she shared a video message on her official Facebook page in which she reiterated her long-held belief that politics should not be driven by vengeance. Her enduring message was one of reconciliation of building a liveable, democratic, and developed Bangladesh through mutual respect and brotherhood.
This philosophy earned Khaleda Zia deep respect within Bangladesh’s civil society. She consistently rejected politics of retribution; even in 2007, when Sheikh Hasina was arrested by the caretaker government, Khaleda Zia publicly opposed the arrest and protested the move, underscoring her commitment to democratic principles over partisan gain.
The Zia Political Legacy
With Khaleda Zia’s passing, the question of political succession within the Zia family has gained renewed relevance. Her elder son, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, recently returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile. Now in his early 60s, he is expected to lead the party for the next two decades and has already consolidated significant support both within the BNP and among the public.
Tarique Rahman often emphasises the importance of opposition voices and believes that a democratic society must provide adequate space for dissent. To date, he has been widely praised for his politeness, courtesy, and non-confrontational tone. These qualities, combined with his reform-oriented commitments, have attracted significant public attention, as reflected in various opinion surveys.
Attention is also turning to the third generation. One emerging figure is Barrister Zaima Zarnaz Rahman, Tarique Rahman’s 30-year-old daughter. She has begun appearing at high-profile political and diplomatic events, including the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast, where she represented her father in his absence.
Zaima Rahman recently returned to Bangladesh. In a social media post, she wrote about how Begum Khaleda Zia inspired her life and values, stating that as a responsible citizen, she wishes to support her father and stand with the people of the country.
Political dynasties continue to shape South Asian politics, as seen in India’s Gandhi family and Pakistan’s Bhutto family. The Zia family, too, carries such a legacy. However, the challenges facing the next generation are considerable.
Bangladesh is undergoing a generational shift. In this evolving political landscape, legitimacy will depend not on lineage alone, but on personal credibility, leadership capacity, and tangible contributions to public life.
Khaleda Zia’s life was defined by resilience, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to democracy. Her death marks the end of an era—but the political questions she raised, and the struggles she embodied, remain central to Bangladesh’s future. Just as her politics remain relevant in Bangladesh, her struggle is not yet over. Her party, BNP and the Zia family are expected to carry forward her political legacy in the years to come.
