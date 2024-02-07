According to reports in the Pakistani media, Bilawal has attempted to bring in young people to the party and wants the old guard to stay home. Since November last year, Bilawal has been openly calling for a fresh look for the party and advised the older generation to stay home and rest. They have had their innings and now should leave it to the next generation to solve Pakistan’s problems. His statements against the old guard first as foreign minister in a speech in the National Assembly and later repeatedly in the campaign trail had ruffled many feathers.

Stalwarts, most of them Zardari loyalists are uncomfortable and have complained to the father. Zardari openly rebuked his son, saying he was “emotional and inexperienced” and assured the old guard not to take Bilawal seriously as he continues to call the shots and was in charge of ticket distribution. All this was said in a widely circulated television interview of Asif Zardari. Nobody is certain whether this is play acting or there are real differences. After Asif Zardari’s interview, the young man flew off to Dubai, leading to more speculation. Two days later, Zardari and his sister, who is a close confidante of her brother, followed Bilawal to Dubai. PPP leaders said that these trips were scheduled, but few bought the line.