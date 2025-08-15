In its August 21 issue, Every Day I Pray For Love, Outlook collaborated with The Banyan India to take a hard look at the community and care provided to those with mental health disorders in India. From the inmates in mental health facilities across India—Ranchi to Lucknow—to the mental health impact of conflict journalism, to the chronic stress caused by the caste system, our reporters and columnists shed light on and questioned the stigma weighing down the vulnerable communities where mental health disorders are prevalent.
From Ajmer’s Streets To Silver Screen: A Cinematographer Finds His Frame
“I just hope to make it big—not just for myself, but for everyone who stood with me.” Born in the streets of Ajmer and once known as Pagli ka Ladka, Mohammad Ibrahim grew up amidst poverty, stigma and his mother’s long struggle with mental illness. With the unwavering support of his nani and “The Banyan family,” he went from carrying wedding lights and roaming bazaars to winning the World Topper in Cambridge International for Art & Design—and now works as an assistant cinematographer in the Indian film industry.
