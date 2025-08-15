Mental Health

From Ajmer’s Streets To Silver Screen: A Cinematographer Finds His Frame

“I just hope to make it big—not just for myself, but for everyone who stood with me.” Born in the streets of Ajmer and once known as Pagli ka Ladka, Mohammad Ibrahim grew up amidst poverty, stigma and his mother’s long struggle with mental illness. With the unwavering support of his nani and “The Banyan family,” he went from carrying wedding lights and roaming bazaars to winning the World Topper in Cambridge International for Art & Design—and now works as an assistant cinematographer in the Indian film industry.