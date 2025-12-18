Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

In response to the severe flooding that has devastated communities across Washington state this December, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has activated the Disaster Cash Assistance Program (DCAP). This emergency initiative is designed to provide immediate financial relief to individuals and families who have suffered losses due to the historic floods but are ineligible for other ongoing cash assistance programs. Governor Bob Ferguson's statewide emergency declaration has paved the way for these funds, aiming to help residents cover basic needs such as shelter, utilities, clothing, and minor medical care. The program is time-sensitive, with a strictly defined application window closing on January 15, 2025, urging impacted residents to act quickly to secure aid.