Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

In response to the severe flooding that has devastated communities across Washington state this December, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has activated the Disaster Cash Assistance Program (DCAP). This emergency initiative is designed to provide immediate financial relief to individuals and families who have suffered losses due to the historic floods but are ineligible for other ongoing cash assistance programs. Governor Bob Ferguson's statewide emergency declaration has paved the way for these funds, aiming to help residents cover basic needs such as shelter, utilities, clothing, and minor medical care. The program is time-sensitive, with a strictly defined application window closing on January 15, 2025, urging impacted residents to act quickly to secure aid.
Eligible counties for flood cash assistance WA
The DCAP benefits have been extended to households in a wide range of counties that bore the brunt of the atmospheric river and subsequent flooding. The list of eligible counties includes:
Western Washington: King, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Thurston, Lewis, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Cowlitz, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, San Juan, and Wahkiakum.
Eastern Washington: Benton, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima, and Klickitat.
Residents in these areas who have been displaced or have suffered significant property damage are encouraged to check their eligibility immediately.
Washington flood latest news and assistance details
The recent "atmospheric river" event brought record-breaking rainfall, leading to major river flooding, landslides, and evacuations, particularly in Snohomish and Lewis counties. In addition to state-funded DCAP, President Trump approved a federal emergency declaration, authorizing FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts. The American Red Cross is also active, providing shelter and financial aid for those with homes rendered uninhabitable. The DCAP specifically targets families who meet income and resource limits and are not eligible for other programs like TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families). The benefit amount depends on household size and need, ranging from approximately $417 for a single person to over $1,500 for larger families.
How to apply for DSHS Disaster Cash Assistance Program Washington
Applying for DCAP is a straightforward process, but it requires an interview. Here is how eligible residents can apply:
Phone Application: The most direct way is to call the DSHS Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233. Operators are available to guide applicants through the process. Due to high call volumes, it is recommended to call before 11 a.m..
In-Person: Visit a local Community Services Office (CSO) between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Online: While the initial application can be started online at WashingtonConnection.org, a follow-up interview (by phone or in-person) is mandatory to finalize the request.
Applicants do not need to provide a Social Security number or proof of citizenship to receive DCAP, making it accessible to all Washington residents regardless of immigration status.