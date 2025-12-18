Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

Households in Washington state affected by recent floods can now apply for the Disaster Cash Assistance Program (DCAP). The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has activated emergency funds for residents in impacted counties, including Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom, with applications open until January 15, 2025.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Washington Flood
Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Program Activated: DSHS launches Disaster Cash Assistance Program (DCAP) for flood victims.

  • Eligible Counties: Includes Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Pierce, Lewis, and others.

  • Application Deadline: Residents must apply by January 15, 2025.

  • How to Apply: Call 877-501-2233 or visit local Community Services Offices.

  • Assistance Details: Provides emergency cash for essential needs like shelter and food.

In response to the severe flooding that has devastated communities across Washington state this December, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has activated the Disaster Cash Assistance Program (DCAP). This emergency initiative is designed to provide immediate financial relief to individuals and families who have suffered losses due to the historic floods but are ineligible for other ongoing cash assistance programs. Governor Bob Ferguson's statewide emergency declaration has paved the way for these funds, aiming to help residents cover basic needs such as shelter, utilities, clothing, and minor medical care. The program is time-sensitive, with a strictly defined application window closing on January 15, 2025, urging impacted residents to act quickly to secure aid.

Eligible counties for flood cash assistance WA

The DCAP benefits have been extended to households in a wide range of counties that bore the brunt of the atmospheric river and subsequent flooding. The list of eligible counties includes:

  • Western Washington: King, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Thurston, Lewis, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Cowlitz, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, San Juan, and Wahkiakum.

  • Eastern Washington: Benton, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima, and Klickitat.
    Residents in these areas who have been displaced or have suffered significant property damage are encouraged to check their eligibility immediately.

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Washington flood latest news and assistance details

The recent "atmospheric river" event brought record-breaking rainfall, leading to major river flooding, landslides, and evacuations, particularly in Snohomish and Lewis counties. In addition to state-funded DCAP, President Trump approved a federal emergency declaration, authorizing FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts. The American Red Cross is also active, providing shelter and financial aid for those with homes rendered uninhabitable. The DCAP specifically targets families who meet income and resource limits and are not eligible for other programs like TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families). The benefit amount depends on household size and need, ranging from approximately $417 for a single person to over $1,500 for larger families.​

Related Content
Related Content

How to apply for DSHS Disaster Cash Assistance Program Washington

Applying for DCAP is a straightforward process, but it requires an interview. Here is how eligible residents can apply:

  1. Phone Application: The most direct way is to call the DSHS Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233. Operators are available to guide applicants through the process. Due to high call volumes, it is recommended to call before 11 a.m..​

  2. In-Person: Visit a local Community Services Office (CSO) between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

  3. Online: While the initial application can be started online at WashingtonConnection.org, a follow-up interview (by phone or in-person) is mandatory to finalize the request.​
    Applicants do not need to provide a Social Security number or proof of citizenship to receive DCAP, making it accessible to all Washington residents regardless of immigration status.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  3. Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Brook Departs As AUS Continue To Chip Away Against ENG

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Conway, Latham Put On 300-Plus Stand For Opening Partnership

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Prices For For Non-India Group And Super 8 Games Revealed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Congress Protests Outside BJP Offices Across Country After National Herald Order

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm