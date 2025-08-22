What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

Flooding ranks among the most devastating natural disasters worldwide. It occurs when water inundates land that is typically dry, threatening lives, property, and infrastructure. Recently, India has faced unprecedented flood crises with over 3,200 deaths reported in 2024 and 1,287 fatalities from floods alone. Major states including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, are currently battling severe flooding and heavy rains. With over 40 million hectares of India being flood-prone and recent disasters affecting millions across northeastern and western regions, understanding flood causes, recognizing different types, and implementing robust prevention and management strategies are crucial to reducing harm.