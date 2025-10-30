Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Inflow at Prakasam Barrage crosses 2.7 lakh cusecs; first-level flood warning likely as officials urge caution in low-lying areas.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk
Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Montha’s heavy rains have caused massive inflow into Pulichintala dam and Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna River.

  • Inflow at the barrage touched 2.74 lakh cusecs and could rise to 5 lakh before receding, prompting possible flood warnings.

  • Authorities urged residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and avoid travelling, swimming, or fishing in the river.

Widespread heavy rains during the recent severe cyclonic storm Montha brought exceptionally heavy inflow to Pulichintala dam and Prakasam Barrage situated across River Krishna, forcing to discharge water in the river, an official said on Thursday.

Inflow could swell even more before subsiding so people living in low-lying villages along the river downstream need to be vigilant. Travelling, swimming and fishing in the river should be avoided, he warned.

null - null
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said inflow at Prakasam Barrage touched 2.74 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) and the same amount was being discharged into the river downstream.

"Due to the widespread heavy rains, water level in River Krishna has gone up. Water is being released downstream from Pulichintala (project) and Prakasam Barrage," said Jain in a press release.

Observing that the first level warning could be issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada by Thursday evening, the disaster management official noted that the inflow at the barrage could go up to 5 lakh cusecs before gradually subsiding.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Jain advised people in low-lying villages to be vigilant, and warned people against travelling in the river, swimming and fishing. The southern state was struck by the severe cyclonic storm Montha, meaning a fragrant flower in Thai language. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s WC 2025, 2nd SF: Jemimah-Harmanpreet In Cruise Control| IND-W 163/2 (26.4)

  2. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  3. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  4. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

  5. Marizanne Kapp Dethrones Jhulan Goswami In Women's Cricket World Cup Records - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Election: Why Does No Party Address Land Reforms During Campaigning?

  2. Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

  3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  4. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  5. RJD Defamed Bihar Across World: Rajnath Singh In Darbhanga

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

  3. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  4. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

  5. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival