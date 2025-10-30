Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

Cyclone Montha has significantly weakened after making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the midnight of October 28-29, 2025. The severe cyclonic storm has now transformed into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh as of Thursday, October 30. Despite the weakening, the India Meteorological Department continues to issue heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings for multiple states, including Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, and Jharkhand.