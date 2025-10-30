Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

Cyclone Montha has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area after crossing the Andhra coast, but its remnants continue to bring widespread rain. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall through October 31.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
cyclone montha
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Montha weakened to a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh.

  • Red alert for Telangana; orange alert for West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh

  • Landfall completed between 11:30 PM Oct 28 and 12:30 AM Oct 29 near Narsapur.

  • Heavy to extremely heavy rain forecast through October 31 across eastern and central India

Cyclone Montha has significantly weakened after making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the midnight of October 28-29, 2025. The severe cyclonic storm has now transformed into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh as of Thursday, October 30. Despite the weakening, the India Meteorological Department continues to issue heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings for multiple states, including Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, and Jharkhand.

Cyclone Montha Current Location and Path

As of 5:30 AM on October 30, the depression (remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha) over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. The system is likely to move northwards towards East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, weakening further into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.​

Cyclone Montha made landfall near Narsapur between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam between 11:30 PM on October 28 and 12:30 AM on October 29 with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h gusting to 110 km/h. After crossing the coast, the system moved north-northwestwards and progressively weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm, then a deep depression, and finally into a well-marked low-pressure area.​

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Hyderabad Weather Update: Calm Conditions Return After Cyclone Montha Showers

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Cyclone Montha Weather Impact

The storm has caused significant damage across multiple states. In Andhra Pradesh, two people died, with standing crops in 38,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares destroyed. Lakes overflowed, rivers swelled, trees and power lines crashed, and hundreds were rescued from flooded areas.​

Telangana remains under red alert with the IMD forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) in districts including Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Jangaon. Warangal received 91 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.​

West Bengal faces an orange alert for October 31, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar. The IMD has warned of possible localised flooding and landslides in hilly areas.​

Rainfall Forecast

The IMD has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Bihar, Saurashtra, and Kutch for October 30-31. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Vidarbha. Authorities have urged caution in low-lying areas as waterlogging remains possible.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Paudel Scores 50; Rhinos Lose Aarif Sheikh | NEP 131/4 (32.4)

  3. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  4. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  5. India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Five Talking Points Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Blockbuster

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  5. Day In Pics: October 29, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  2. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  2. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  3. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  4. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  5. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival

  6. Has The NC Turned Against Omar Abdullah? J&K CM Faces Fire From Own Party For Failure To Fulfil Electoral Promises

  7. Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

  8. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final