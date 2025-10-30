Hyderabad Weather Update: Calm Conditions Return After Cyclone Montha Showers

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Hyderabad is expected to experience partly cloudy skies throughout Thursday, with occasional light rain or drizzle likely across several zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. The overall weather impact remains low, suggesting no severe weather conditions for the day. Maximum temperatures will range between 28-29°C while minimum temperatures hover around 23-24°C. Humidity levels stand at approximately 85 percent with winds blowing from the west at 4-5 meters per second.​