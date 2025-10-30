Hyderabad Weather Update: Calm Conditions Return After Cyclone Montha Showers

Partly cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on October 30
Weather impact remains low; Cyclone Montha has weakened
Maximum temperatures 28-29°C; minimum around 23-24°C
No school holidays announced for October 30 in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is experiencing calm weather conditions on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after Cyclone Montha brushed past the city, leaving it drenched on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is set for a partly cloudy day with light rain or drizzle across various zones. The weather impact has been marked as low, indicating relatively calm conditions compared to earlier moderate showers and gusty winds.
Hyderabad Weather Forecast
Hyderabad is expected to experience partly cloudy skies throughout Thursday, with occasional light rain or drizzle likely across several zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. The overall weather impact remains low, suggesting no severe weather conditions for the day. Maximum temperatures will range between 28-29°C while minimum temperatures hover around 23-24°C. Humidity levels stand at approximately 85 percent with winds blowing from the west at 4-5 meters per second.
The city has transitioned from earlier moderate rain and thunderstorm activity to a milder phase. While the chance of heavy rain remains low, carrying an umbrella is advisable as light drizzles may still occur.
Cyclone Montha Update
Cyclone Montha made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday evening with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h and gusts reaching 110 km/h. The severe cyclonic storm crossed between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the midnight of October 28-29. After crossing the coast, the system weakened into a cyclonic storm, then further into a deep depression.
Hyderabad experienced continuous rain on Wednesday as Cyclone Montha skirted past the city. Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall at 4.35 cm. The IT corridor at Raidurgam faced severe traffic congestion with rainwater flooding roads. By evening, the rain eased slightly, but the streets remained waterlogged.
IMD Scientist Dr A Dharma Raju confirmed the cyclone has been weakening, and weather conditions in Telangana are expected to improve after October 30. Northern and eastern districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall. On Thursday, some districts will receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers.
Is Cyclone Montha Over?
Yes, Cyclone Montha has significantly weakened after landfall. While the cyclone itself is over, residual moisture continues to bring rainfall to parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and coastal Karnataka through October 31.
Hyderabad School Holiday Status
Schools in Hyderabad are open on October 30, 2025. While neighboring districts like Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubabad declared holidays on Wednesday, no official school closure has been announced for Hyderabad on Thursday.