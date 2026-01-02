NBA: Jaylen Brown's 29-Pointer Helps Celtics Thrash Kings

Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away down the stretch to beat the Sacramento Kings 120-106 on Thursday night. Brown shot 11 of 25, including 1 for 9 from 3-point distance, but made six free throws and added four assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The four-time All-Star has been on a scoring tear lately, pouring in 20 or more points in 12 of his last 15 games. Derrick White had 16 points and seven assists as Boston improved to 3-1 on its five-game trip. Payton Pritchard added 16 points and six assists.

Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan, behind, hug before times runs out during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) acknowledges the fans as he walks off the court at the end of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives against Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Demar Derozan
Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan, right, looks on while being guarded by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White reacts after not getting a foul call against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, drives towards the basket around Sacramento Kings guard Demar Derozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a layup over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
Sacramento Kings Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is guarded by Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Scott Marshall
