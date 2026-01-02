NBA: Jaylen Brown's 29-Pointer Helps Celtics Thrash Kings
Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away down the stretch to beat the Sacramento Kings 120-106 on Thursday night. Brown shot 11 of 25, including 1 for 9 from 3-point distance, but made six free throws and added four assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The four-time All-Star has been on a scoring tear lately, pouring in 20 or more points in 12 of his last 15 games. Derrick White had 16 points and seven assists as Boston improved to 3-1 on its five-game trip. Payton Pritchard added 16 points and six assists.
