Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley, Premier League: Stunning Comeback Seals Away Win For The Clarets
In a remarkable Premier League showdown at Selhurst Park, Burnley overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Crystal Palace 3-2, ending a long 16-match winless streak in the division. Jorgen Strand Larsen looked set to be the hero for Palace, grabbing a double inside the first half and giving the hosts firm control. But Burnley hit back spectacularly before half-time, with goals from Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony before an own goal from Jefferson Lerma completed the comeback in a hectic seven-minute spell. Despite Palace applying pressure after the break, the Clarets held on to secure a rare victory on the road, thrilling their travelling support and providing a huge boost for their survival fight.
