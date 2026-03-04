SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century To Take Kiwis Into The Final

Summary of this article
Finn Allen smashed 33-ball hundred to take NZ into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026
Allen and Siefert forged a 117-run opening stand to make short work of the chase
Tim Siefert also blazed a 33-ball 58 to complement Allen well in the chase
Finn Allen smashed a 33-ball hundred against South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 to take New Zealand into the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The flamboyant opener put on an 84-run stand with Tim Siefert in the powerplay to make short work of the chase. He slammed ten boundaries and eight sixes in his blazing record ton.
New Zealand chased down the 170-run target with nine wickets in hand and a staggering 43 balls to spare.
The Kiwi openers took the Proteas bowlers to all parts of the park, taking the sting out of the chase. Finn Allen went berserk in the last over of the powerplay and smashed 22 runs to break the back of the chase. He also smashed the joint fastest half-century of the tournament.
Finn Allen and Tim Seifert stitched a blistering 117-run opening stand off just 55 runs to take New Zealand to a comfortable position in the chase.
Marco Jansen's Fifty Propels SA To 169/8
Earlier, Marco Jansen played a valiant knock of 55 not out off just 30 balls to take South Africa to a competitive 169/8 from 77/5 at one stage. Jansen, along with Tristab Stubbs (29), forged a 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take their team to a fighting total.
The all-rounder hit two boundaries and five sixes during his 55-run knock. Rachin Ravindra turned out to be the most successful bowler for the Kiwis, giving just 29 runs in four overs and taking two crucial wickets.