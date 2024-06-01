Tim Seifert, is a cricketer from New Zealand who has represented his country at the international level. He was part of New Zealand's squad for the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he gained valuable experience early in his career. Seifert made his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in February 2018, marking the beginning of his journey in the senior team.

In December 2017, Seifert achieved a notable milestone in domestic cricket when he scored the fastest century in a domestic Twenty20 match in New Zealand. Playing for Northern Districts against Auckland in the 2017–18 Super Smash, he reached his century in just 40 deliveries.

During the 2017–18 Plunket Shield season, Seifert emerged as the leading run-scorer for Northern Districts, accumulating 703 runs in nine matches. His consistent performances earned him a contract with Northern Districts for the 2018–19 season.

Seifert's talent was recognized beyond New Zealand when he was named in the Trinbago Knight Riders squad for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. He later joined the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the 2020 Indian Premier League as a replacement player but did not get the opportunity to play.

In February 2022, Seifert was acquired by the Delhi Capitals in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament, indicating his appeal to franchise teams in T20 cricket. His versatility as a player was further demonstrated when he was signed by the Dambulla Giants for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League in July 2022.

On the international stage, Seifert made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for New Zealand against England on 13 February 2018, showcasing his ability to adapt to the highest level of the game. He later earned a spot in New Zealand's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against Sri Lanka in December 2018, making his ODI debut in January 2019.

Seifert's talent and potential were acknowledged when he was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting his importance to the national team in the shortest format of the game. He continued to be a part of New Zealand's plans in T20 cricket, being selected for the T20I tour of the UAE in August 2023 and the T20I leg of New Zealand's tour of England later that year.

In February 2024, Seifert was called upon to replace the injured Conway as wicketkeeper in the 3rd T20I against Australia