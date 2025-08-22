Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

On his experience of composing Neend Bhi Teri, Bhardwaj said, "I wanted Neend Bhi Teri to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express — the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don’t just listen to a song — they live a part of the film’s journey with me."