Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

Nishaanchi's second song Neend Bhi Teri, was unveiled today
The soulful romantic track is penned, composed and sung by Manan Bhardwaj
Set against the backdrop of a love triangle, it features Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto
Nishaanchi, which marks Anurag Kashyap's comeback film after two years, is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The teaser, which was unveiled recently, has already generated excitement among Kashyap's fans. Aaishvary Thackeray, who is making his acting debut with the film, will be seen in a high-octane double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.
After Dear Country, the makers today unveiled the second song from the film, which is a romantic ballad titled Neend Bhi Teri. The soulful track is penned, composed and sung by Manan Bhardwaj. Set against the backdrop of a love triangle, it is soothing and deeply emotional, which will tug at your heartstrings. Neend Bhi Teri beautifully captures the unspoken feelings and the fragility of romantic relationships.
The film will also have a second version of the romantic track, crooned by Thackeray.
Watch Neend Bhi Teri song here.
On his experience of composing Neend Bhi Teri, Bhardwaj said, "I wanted Neend Bhi Teri to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express — the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don’t just listen to a song — they live a part of the film’s journey with me."
Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap.
It is set to release in theatres in India on September 19, 2025.