US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

As a militant leftist, Chavez had used strong rhetoric against US imperialism and neoliberalism. When the Latin Americans were trying regional integration process through regional groups such as MERCOSUR, UNASUR and CELAC, the US wanted to stop them with its counter proposal of FTAA (Free Trade Area of Americas) in 1995. The US argued that Latin American regional and subregional groups should be dissolved to clear the way for FTAA implementation. Chavez killed the FTAA project in collaboration with other leftist presidents such as Lula of Brazil and Kirchner of Argentina. Chavez created ALBA, an alternative to FTAA with other leftist presidents. He gave subsidized oil to small Latin American and Caribbean countries in return for their political support. As an admirer of Fidel Castro, Chavez went out of his way to help Cuba with oil and funds. Since Chavez was strong internally and regionally, the US did not made any frontal attacks on him after the failed coup in 2002. But now Venezuela is weak internally and externally and the US thinks that now is the pay back time. Maduro has unwisely lost the support of even President Lula which could have been crucial as it was in the case of Chavez. Neither China nor Russia find it worthwhile to stand up for Venezuela against the US.