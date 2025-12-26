US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

Soon after Trump was shot at during an election rally on July 13 in Pennsylvania, he made good use of the incident to project himself as a president for a larger Christian cause. He had been chosen by God to protect American values, which included promoting faith. The religious righ has traditionally supported Republican candidates, but during Trump’s campaign churchgoers were mobilised by pastors and voted in massive numbers for him. “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness.” Some cast the election in an apocalyptic light and likened Trump to a Biblical figure.