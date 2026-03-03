Minab’s Small Coffins
Funerals for children killed in the February 28 strike on a girls’ primary school in southern Iran turn a geopolitical confrontation into a tableau of grief. Rows of small coffins, white shrouds, and rose petals mark the aftermath of the February 28 airstrike on a girls’ primary school in Minab. Iranian officials say the strike was carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces; the latest figures put the death toll at 165, most of them children. These images trace the passage from blast site to burial—classrooms turned into sites of loss, funeral processions swelling through southern Iran, and mourning that extends beyond its borders—capturing how a geopolitical confrontation collapses, in the end, into intimate, irreversible grief.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
