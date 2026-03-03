Minab’s Small Coffins

Funerals for children killed in the February 28 strike on a girls’ primary school in southern Iran turn a geopolitical confrontation into a tableau of grief. Rows of small coffins, white shrouds, and rose petals mark the aftermath of the February 28 airstrike on a girls’ primary school in Minab. Iranian officials say the strike was carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces; the latest figures put the death toll at 165, most of them children. These images trace the passage from blast site to burial—classrooms turned into sites of loss, funeral processions swelling through southern Iran, and mourning that extends beyond its borders—capturing how a geopolitical confrontation collapses, in the end, into intimate, irreversible grief.

Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Residents and officials attend the funeral of people killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran. | Photo: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP
1/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
A coffin is carried during the funeral of mostly children killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 at a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran. | Photo: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP
2/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
A woman throws rose petals on the coffins during funeral of mostly children killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran. | Photo: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA via AP
3/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Coffins holding the bodies of mostly children sit in a room as they are prepared for the funeral of those killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 at a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran. | Photo: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA via AP
4/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Coffins holding the bodies of mostly children sit in a room as they are prepared for the funeral of those killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 at a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
5/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
6/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
7/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
8/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
9/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
10/10
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Women gather outside the Embassy of Iran to mourn victims of US-Israeli military strikes, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several other high-ranking public officials as well as civilian casualties. The latest figures bring to 165 the death toll from the February 28 airstrike on a girls school in Minab, southern Iran. | Photo: IMAGO/Vadim Neshkumai
Tags

