CBSE Postpones March 5–6 Board Exams In West Asia Amid Iran–Israel Conflict

The decision follows escalating hostilities after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader and continued US strikes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel Iran Mideast Wars; Iran missile strikes in Tel Aviv_1
Israel Iran Mideast Wars | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CBSE deferred Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for March 5 and 6 across several West Asian countries due to the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

  • Revised exam dates will be announced later, with further reviews planned depending on the situation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 for Class 10 and 12 students in West Asia, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI).

The move comes amid the Iran-Israel conflict, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5 (Thursday) and March 6 (Friday)," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The revised dates will be announced later, and the situation regarding subsequent examinations will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.

Earlier, on Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled for March 2 in the region.

The conflict escalated after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a major attack on Iran carried out by Israel and the United States on Saturday. Iran confirmed his death on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Can Indian Shuttler Topple World No. 1?

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  4. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  5. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  4. Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

  5. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Strikes Kill 3 In UAE

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List