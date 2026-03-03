CBSE Postpones March 5–6 Board Exams In West Asia Amid Iran–Israel Conflict

Summary of this article
CBSE deferred Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for March 5 and 6 across several West Asian countries due to the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.
Revised exam dates will be announced later, with further reviews planned depending on the situation.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 for Class 10 and 12 students in West Asia, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI).
The move comes amid the Iran-Israel conflict, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.
"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5 (Thursday) and March 6 (Friday)," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
The revised dates will be announced later, and the situation regarding subsequent examinations will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.
Earlier, on Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled for March 2 in the region.
The conflict escalated after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a major attack on Iran carried out by Israel and the United States on Saturday. Iran confirmed his death on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.
(With PTI inputs)