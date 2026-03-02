Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

Charters of organisations like the United Nations are full of lofty hopes but peace remains a dream dulled by reality’s shadow in an increasingly violent world

Vineetha Mokkil
Vineetha Mokkil
Updated on:
Updated on:
Emergency Security Council meeting, West Asia
Emergency Security Council meeting on military escalation in West Asia, held at UN Headquarters in New York, on February 28, 2026. Earlier in the day United States and Israel attacked Iran and Iran retaliated against US bases in Middle East as well as against Israel. Photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The League of Nations, founded in 1920 after WWI, was set up to maintain world peace

  • The United Nations (UN) was formed in 1945 in the wake of WWII with the aim of preventing future wars

  • UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in West Asia after US-Israel forces attacked Iran and Iran launched retaliatory attacks

Whenever, wherever, leaders cry havoc and let loose the dogs of war, do you hope a world body would step in to stop the mayhem? Do you dream of a mechanism with teeth kicking in, safeguarding civilians and saving lives before skirmishes spiral into never-ending wars? Do you picture an organisation actively preventing aggression by world powers? A league whose resolutions no aggressor can ignore? Dream on…

Back in 1920, in the wake of the ravages of WWI, the League of Nations was set up to maintain world peace. This was the first international organisation of its kind whose mission was the pursuit of peace. The Covenant of the League was full of lofty goals: prevent wars through collective security and disarmament, settle international disputes via negotiation and arbitration. At the time, WWI was being seen as the war to end all wars. ‘Never again’, the League and its member states swore, assuring everybody that the war had taught humanity an unforgettable lesson.  

Although the International Commission of Jurists promptly condemned these strikes as a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, international criminal courts have remained notably silent. - File Photo
What's Changed Since Nuremberg Trials? A Fractured International Court For A Fractured World

BY Jinit Parmar

Related Content
Related Content

We know how that story goes. As the Axis powers flexed their military might in the 1930s, the League watched helplessly. It didn’t have any armed forces under its command. Gradually, member states, including Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain withdrew from the League. When WWII erupted, the League, whose express mission was to keep the peace, was written off as a failure. Eight-five million lives were lost in WWII. The economic and psychological toll of the war was crushing. In the wake of this devastation, the United Nations (UN) was formed in 1945 in the hope of preventing future wars. In 1948, the UN General Assembly passed the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. The UN Charter promises to save the world from the ‘scourge of war’, to foster international cooperation, to protect human rights, and to uphold international law.

United Nations General Assembly Votes On Ceasefire In War Between Israel And Hamas - Getty
Israel’s War On Gaza: United Nations Can Still Salvage Itself

BY Pow Aim Hailowng

Charters are charters. And peace, a hope dulled by reality’s shadow. An old dream, haunting us yet again as US-Israel forces strike Iran, Iran retaliates, and war engulfs the whole of West Asia. UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has called for immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in the region. He issued a statement warning that failure to do so will lead to wider conflict, putting civilian lives and regional stability at risk, and undermining international security.

Meanwhile American President Donald Trump (who campaigned as the anti-war candidate, promising Americans to keep the country out of expensive overseas conflicts), has announced that the combat operation, which goes by the pumped-up moniker ‘Epic Fury’, will carry on all week. As for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he has made it clear to the people of Iran that his country’s ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ is meant to create the conditions for them “to take their destiny into their own hands” and “remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran.” The din of bombs and missiles drowns out the rhetoric of both leaders. Since the attacks were launched on February 28, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed. Several other prominent Iranian politicians and security establishment figures are also reported to have been killed. An Israeli strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran has left at least 150 dead according to Iranian state media. Retaliatory attacks by Iran on US bases in the Gulf Cooperation Council states have affected the entire region and left the whole world jittery. At this point, calls for peace and de-escalation from the UN and tweets expressing concern for those affected by the war hover in the air like faint, ghostly echoes.

The UN has been facing criticism for long now: its effectiveness in preventing wars, stopping them, and managing conflicts has come under increasing scrutiny in a volatile world where international law itself is in jeopardy. Consider the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which was rolled out without the required authorisation of the UN Security Council. Consider the ongoing wars in Somalia, South Sudan, Gaza and Ukraine. The organisation’s failure to prevent genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia, Srebrenica and Bangladesh are also well documented.

Protesters wearing masks hold dolls representing hurt and dying children as Palestine supporters stage a vigil in Parliament Square for over 41,000 people killed in Gaza on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, which began when Hamas killed and abducted Israelis at the Nova music festival on 7th October 2023. - imago |
Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

BY Seema Guha

The only UN body with the power to authorise the use of military force is the UN Security Council. The permanent members of the Council—the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China—have veto powers. If even one of the permanent members casts a veto, the UN cannot go ahead with military intervention in any part of the world. The balance of power within the council is also skewed by the fact that the United States is the biggest contributor to the UN’s budget and the UN headquarters, a swanky Manhattan landmark, are located in New York City.

The UN does not have a permanent military force or dedicated army of its own. It relies on member states to contribute volunteers to the UN peace-keeping forces. The UN peacekeeping missions have done commendable work in some parts of the globe in offering humanitarian aid and helming conflict management, but peacekeepers have been accused of sexual abuse and exploitation in a few countries, most of these allegations related to the missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Central African Republic.

A New War: Demonstrators rally outside the White House in Washington to protest the US military strike on three nuclear sites in Iran - Photo: AP
How Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Is Rewriting The Script Of War

BY Amir Ali

With authoritarian regimes on the rise in many parts of the world and widening fissures in the global landscape, the UN’s mission of maintaining international peace takes on all the more urgent tones today. Will the organisation find more effective ways to respond to the challenge?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From The Super 8 Stage Ahead Of Semifinals

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

  5. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis