Israel’s War On Gaza: United Nations Can Still Salvage Itself

At this juncture, there is a widespread distrust of international law, and the reputation of the UN has been hit like no other times. The UN has not been able to function in any capacity in Gaza because they have been targeted militarily and discredited verbally. Even though Israel has gone on record to say that some of those attacks were “mistakes”, these “mistakes” set a precedent so diabolic that it could change the fabric of how war is fought henceforth. States can blatantly violate international humanitarian law, call it a mistake and then move on without any consequences. If the principle of quid pro quo functions in acts of diplomacy and mutual respect, constant defiance of international law will also encourage quid pro quo of violent acts in retaliation to repeated defiance. Every hospital, every school hit in the name of ‘self-defence’ is a precedent for other countries to do the same.