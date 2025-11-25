Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

Delhi NCR air quality: AQI extremely hazardous; dense smog and very high PM2.5.
Major health risks; some areas hit AQI 629–734.
Weather trapping pollutants, leading to GRAP Stage III restrictions.
Limit outdoor exposure and use N95 masks; conditions to stay severe through Nov 28.
The Delhi NCR air quality update presents an alarming picture as the region continues grappling with severe air pollution during the post-Diwali period. The Delhi NCR AQI has surged to hazardous levels, with current readings at 438-445 on the AQI scale, representing a concerning spike from October's unhealthy category. The air quality in Delhi NCR reflects PM2.5 concentrations measuring 294-298 micrograms per cubic meter—approximately 20 times higher than the World Health Organization's safe limit of 15 µg/m³.
Dense Delhi smog envelops the capital, reducing visibility significantly, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. The Delhi NCR smog alert compounds worries as fog formation traps pollutants closer to ground level. The IMD weather update indicates meteorological conditions will remain unfavorable for natural pollutant dispersal through November 28, with the ventilation index dropping below 6,000 m²/s, creating a prolonged hazardous situation for residents across the region.
Delhi Air Quality Crisis and Health Implications
The Delhi air quality readings classify the current situation as hazardous, where continuous exposure equals smoking approximately 10-12 cigarettes daily. Delhi NCR air pollution remains dominated by particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5, alongside elevated nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide levels. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the Delhi weather update indicates shallow to moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours, with visibility reaching as low as 900 meters at certain airport locations. Health experts emphasize that such pollution levels trigger cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, including stroke, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, particularly affecting vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, and those with pre-existing conditions.
Multiple hotspots across Delhi recorded even more severe readings, with Maidan Garhi, Ashok Vihar, and West Sant Nagar Burari registering AQI levels between 629-734, classified as extremely hazardous.
Meteorological Factors and GRAP Activation
The IMD weather forecast reveals that unfavorable atmospheric conditions persist, with a predicted maximum mixing depth of merely 950 meters on November 27, significantly restricting pollutant dispersion. The Commission for Air Quality Management activated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III protocols, imposing construction bans, restricting vehicle movement for older automobiles, and recommending online classes for primary students and work-from-home arrangements. The Delhi NCR weather update shows temperatures dropping to 8-10°C by November 26-27, intensifying fog formation and entrapping pollutants in the lower atmosphere.
Health Advisories and Precautionary Measures
Residents are strongly advised to minimize outdoor exposure, wear N95-certified masks when venturing outside, and avoid strenuous physical activities, including jogging and outdoor exercise. Schools have suspended all outdoor activities and are implementing hybrid learning models. Air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to remain in the very poor to severe category through November 28, with marginal improvement possible only after wind speed increases and mixing depth improves substantially. The Air Quality Early Warning System projects that the situation will transition toward severe category conditions for the subsequent six-day period.