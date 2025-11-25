Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

Delhi NCR faces severe air pollution crisis with hazardous AQI levels and dense smog. Health advisories issued; schools suspend outdoor activities; work-from-home recommended for residents.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Air Quality
| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR air quality: AQI extremely hazardous; dense smog and very high PM2.5.

  • Major health risks; some areas hit AQI 629–734.

  • Weather trapping pollutants, leading to GRAP Stage III restrictions.

  • Limit outdoor exposure and use N95 masks; conditions to stay severe through Nov 28.

The Delhi NCR air quality update presents an alarming picture as the region continues grappling with severe air pollution during the post-Diwali period. The Delhi NCR AQI has surged to hazardous levels, with current readings at 438-445 on the AQI scale, representing a concerning spike from October's unhealthy category. The air quality in Delhi NCR reflects PM2.5 concentrations measuring 294-298 micrograms per cubic meter—approximately 20 times higher than the World Health Organization's safe limit of 15 µg/m³.

Dense Delhi smog envelops the capital, reducing visibility significantly, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. The Delhi NCR smog alert compounds worries as fog formation traps pollutants closer to ground level. The IMD weather update indicates meteorological conditions will remain unfavorable for natural pollutant dispersal through November 28, with the ventilation index dropping below 6,000 m²/s, creating a prolonged hazardous situation for residents across the region.

Delhi Air Quality Crisis and Health Implications

The Delhi air quality readings classify the current situation as hazardous, where continuous exposure equals smoking approximately 10-12 cigarettes daily. Delhi NCR air pollution remains dominated by particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5, alongside elevated nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide levels. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the Delhi weather update indicates shallow to moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours, with visibility reaching as low as 900 meters at certain airport locations. Health experts emphasize that such pollution levels trigger cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, including stroke, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, particularly affecting vulnerable populations, including children, elderly citizens, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Related Content
Related Content

Multiple hotspots across Delhi recorded even more severe readings, with Maidan Garhi, Ashok Vihar, and West Sant Nagar Burari registering AQI levels between 629-734, classified as extremely hazardous.​

null - null
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Meteorological Factors and GRAP Activation

The IMD weather forecast reveals that unfavorable atmospheric conditions persist, with a predicted maximum mixing depth of merely 950 meters on November 27, significantly restricting pollutant dispersion. The Commission for Air Quality Management activated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III protocols, imposing construction bans, restricting vehicle movement for older automobiles, and recommending online classes for primary students and work-from-home arrangements. The Delhi NCR weather update shows temperatures dropping to 8-10°C by November 26-27, intensifying fog formation and entrapping pollutants in the lower atmosphere.

Health Advisories and Precautionary Measures

Residents are strongly advised to minimize outdoor exposure, wear N95-certified masks when venturing outside, and avoid strenuous physical activities, including jogging and outdoor exercise. Schools have suspended all outdoor activities and are implementing hybrid learning models. Air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to remain in the very poor to severe category through November 28, with marginal improvement possible only after wind speed increases and mixing depth improves substantially. The Air Quality Early Warning System projects that the situation will transition toward severe category conditions for the subsequent six-day period.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: KAG's Middle-Order Collapses Against LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  5. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  5. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry