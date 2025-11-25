Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

Health Advisories and Precautionary Measures

Residents are strongly advised to minimize outdoor exposure, wear N95-certified masks when venturing outside, and avoid strenuous physical activities, including jogging and outdoor exercise. Schools have suspended all outdoor activities and are implementing hybrid learning models. Air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to remain in the very poor to severe category through November 28, with marginal improvement possible only after wind speed increases and mixing depth improves substantially. The Air Quality Early Warning System projects that the situation will transition toward severe category conditions for the subsequent six-day period.