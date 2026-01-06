“There may be several reasons for Hindutva gaining influence among the Ezhavas. The canards being spread by the Hindutva forces, that the Muslims are the reasons for all their problems, have gained currency,” says Dr T S Shyam Kumar, author and cultural critic. “But the fact is that it is not the Muslims, but the savarna caste system that imperilled the social mobility of the OBC community. Even now, an Ezhava can’t become a priest in many temples, including Sabarimala. This is not because of the Muslims but because of the caste system perpetuated by the ‘higher castes. The only antidote to the Hindutvaisation is to lay bare the history,” he adds.