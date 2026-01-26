R-Day Special: Vellappally Natesan: Influence, Controversy, Padma Honour Ahead Of Kerala Polls

The Padma Bhushan conferred on SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan has sparked a political debate in Kerala, arriving ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vellappally Natesan
A dominant presence in the state’s socio-political life for over six decades, Natesan continues to exercise considerable influence across communities. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Padma Bhushan award carries political significance as parties compete for the Ezhava community’s electoral support.

  • Natesan’s remarks on communal unity and his proximity to the LDF leadership have drawn both support and criticism.

  • A seasoned organiser, Natesan has spent three decades leading the SNDP Yogam, transforming it into a powerful platform for caste-based political mobilisation

The Padma Bhushan awarded to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), General Secretary Vellappally Natesan comes at a politically sensitive moment, as Kerala heads towards assembly elections amid growing polarisation. A dominant presence in the state’s socio-political life for over six decades, Natesan continues to exercise considerable influence across communities.

The recognition of the undisputed leader of the Ezhava community carries clear political weight. With all major fronts competing for the community’s electoral support, the honour is widely seen as a signal not just to Ezhavas but to Kerala’s broader electorate.

A day after the award announcement, the Nair Service Society (NSS) made it clear that it would not enter into any alliance with the SNDP Yogam. This was not Natesan’s first attempt to build a broader Hindu consolidation; similar efforts to bring Ezhavas and upper-caste Nairs together were made in 2013 and again in 2015, without any success.

The timing of the award has also attracted close attention. Opposition parties have accused Natesan of fuelling communal divisions through anti-Muslim remarks. He is also a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has openly endorsed the prospect of a third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Related Content
Related Content

Natesan’s proximity to the Chief Minister has prompted debate over the award, though supporters argue it reflects his long-standing public role. His political influence is further underscored by the prominence of his son, Thushar Vellappally, a senior leader of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the second-largest National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent in Kerala.

Now 88, Natesan is set to complete 30 years as general secretary of the SNDP Yogam this year. Earlier in January, he warned that a return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power would effectively place the state under the control of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). While conceding that Kerala had largely avoided communal violence during a decade of LDF rule, he claimed that Hindu unity had weakened and called for consolidation across caste lines, extending even to Christian communities. These remarks were widely criticised for escalating communal tensions.

Born on 10 September 1937 in Kanichukulangara near Alla Cherthala, Vellappally Natesan is one of the 13 children born to Vellappally Kesavan Muthalali and Devaki Amma. During his school years, he was associated with the Kerala Students Union, the Congress party’s student wing, and his contemporaries were senior leaders Vayalar Ravi and A.K. Antony. He has said his engagement with the CPI(M) began after his school days.

At the age of 27, Natesan became president of the Kanichukulangara Devaswom, a post he continues to hold. His son is also the vice-president of the same Devaswom. In the same year, he unsuccessfully contested a panchayat election as a Left-backed independent. Under his leadership, the SNDP Yogam expanded significantly, with its local units growing to nearly 6,500.

Natesan is also the Secretary of the Sree Narayana Trust, which manages several educational institutions across Kerala. By the time he assumed charge as general secretary of the SNDP Yogam in 1996, he had already established himself as a businessman. He is the Director of Vellappally Natesan and Company Ltd, one of South India’s largest civil works contracting firms.

Known for his divisive views, Natesan has often been at the centre of political debate in Kerala. He maintained close ties across political lines, including a long-standing friendship with former Kerala Finance Minister K.M. Mani, whom he publicly supported during the bar bribery controversy.

On January 25, 2026, Natesan said he dedicated the Padma Bhushan to Sree Narayana Guru. The Ministry of Home Affairs recognised him in the ‘Public Affairs’ category. Accepting the honour, he described it as recognition not just of his own work, but of the Ezhava community that shaped him. “The support and cooperation of the people enabled me to serve in public life. This award belongs to the society and the community,” he said.

The acceptance of the award, however, stands in contrast to his earlier stance. Just four months ago, in an interview, Natesan had dismissed the value of Padma awards, claiming they no longer carried the prestige they once did. “Who wants a Padma award now? It has become something that can be bought. If they offer it to me, I will not accept it,” he had said at the time.

Natesan’s leadership of an organisation rooted in the egalitarian teachings of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru has long been questioned by critics, who often cite the Guru’s verses rejecting caste distinctions and alcohol consumption. Despite these contradictions, Natesan has remained a dominant force by mobilising Ezhava identity, an Other Backward Class that accounts for nearly a quarter of Kerala’s population.

Even his political opponents acknowledge his organisational skills. Over the years, Natesan has transformed the SNDP Yogam into a formidable platform for caste-based political mobilisation, redefining its role in Kerala’s power structure.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Roohullah Arab Provide Strong Finish| AFG 193 (49.5)

  2. England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Joseph Moores Depart| ENG 23/1 (7)

  3. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  5. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO 2026: Race For Top Eight Begins

  2. Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought

  3. Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026: World No.2 Pips Aussie Counterpart To March Into Quarterfinals

  4. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner Highlights, AO 2026: World No.2 Makes Way Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  5. Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

Entertainment News

  1. 20 Years Of Rang De Basanti | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  2. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  3. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

  4. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  5. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley