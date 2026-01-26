R-Day Special: Vellappally Natesan: Influence, Controversy, Padma Honour Ahead Of Kerala Polls

The Padma Bhushan award carries political significance as parties compete for the Ezhava community’s electoral support.
Natesan’s remarks on communal unity and his proximity to the LDF leadership have drawn both support and criticism.
A seasoned organiser, Natesan has spent three decades leading the SNDP Yogam, transforming it into a powerful platform for caste-based political mobilisation
The Padma Bhushan awarded to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), General Secretary Vellappally Natesan comes at a politically sensitive moment, as Kerala heads towards assembly elections amid growing polarisation. A dominant presence in the state’s socio-political life for over six decades, Natesan continues to exercise considerable influence across communities.
The recognition of the undisputed leader of the Ezhava community carries clear political weight. With all major fronts competing for the community’s electoral support, the honour is widely seen as a signal not just to Ezhavas but to Kerala’s broader electorate.
A day after the award announcement, the Nair Service Society (NSS) made it clear that it would not enter into any alliance with the SNDP Yogam. This was not Natesan’s first attempt to build a broader Hindu consolidation; similar efforts to bring Ezhavas and upper-caste Nairs together were made in 2013 and again in 2015, without any success.
The timing of the award has also attracted close attention. Opposition parties have accused Natesan of fuelling communal divisions through anti-Muslim remarks. He is also a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has openly endorsed the prospect of a third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
Natesan’s proximity to the Chief Minister has prompted debate over the award, though supporters argue it reflects his long-standing public role. His political influence is further underscored by the prominence of his son, Thushar Vellappally, a senior leader of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the second-largest National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent in Kerala.
Now 88, Natesan is set to complete 30 years as general secretary of the SNDP Yogam this year. Earlier in January, he warned that a return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power would effectively place the state under the control of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). While conceding that Kerala had largely avoided communal violence during a decade of LDF rule, he claimed that Hindu unity had weakened and called for consolidation across caste lines, extending even to Christian communities. These remarks were widely criticised for escalating communal tensions.
Born on 10 September 1937 in Kanichukulangara near Alla Cherthala, Vellappally Natesan is one of the 13 children born to Vellappally Kesavan Muthalali and Devaki Amma. During his school years, he was associated with the Kerala Students Union, the Congress party’s student wing, and his contemporaries were senior leaders Vayalar Ravi and A.K. Antony. He has said his engagement with the CPI(M) began after his school days.
At the age of 27, Natesan became president of the Kanichukulangara Devaswom, a post he continues to hold. His son is also the vice-president of the same Devaswom. In the same year, he unsuccessfully contested a panchayat election as a Left-backed independent. Under his leadership, the SNDP Yogam expanded significantly, with its local units growing to nearly 6,500.
Natesan is also the Secretary of the Sree Narayana Trust, which manages several educational institutions across Kerala. By the time he assumed charge as general secretary of the SNDP Yogam in 1996, he had already established himself as a businessman. He is the Director of Vellappally Natesan and Company Ltd, one of South India’s largest civil works contracting firms.
Known for his divisive views, Natesan has often been at the centre of political debate in Kerala. He maintained close ties across political lines, including a long-standing friendship with former Kerala Finance Minister K.M. Mani, whom he publicly supported during the bar bribery controversy.
On January 25, 2026, Natesan said he dedicated the Padma Bhushan to Sree Narayana Guru. The Ministry of Home Affairs recognised him in the ‘Public Affairs’ category. Accepting the honour, he described it as recognition not just of his own work, but of the Ezhava community that shaped him. “The support and cooperation of the people enabled me to serve in public life. This award belongs to the society and the community,” he said.
The acceptance of the award, however, stands in contrast to his earlier stance. Just four months ago, in an interview, Natesan had dismissed the value of Padma awards, claiming they no longer carried the prestige they once did. “Who wants a Padma award now? It has become something that can be bought. If they offer it to me, I will not accept it,” he had said at the time.
Natesan’s leadership of an organisation rooted in the egalitarian teachings of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru has long been questioned by critics, who often cite the Guru’s verses rejecting caste distinctions and alcohol consumption. Despite these contradictions, Natesan has remained a dominant force by mobilising Ezhava identity, an Other Backward Class that accounts for nearly a quarter of Kerala’s population.
Even his political opponents acknowledge his organisational skills. Over the years, Natesan has transformed the SNDP Yogam into a formidable platform for caste-based political mobilisation, redefining its role in Kerala’s power structure.