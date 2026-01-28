Mammootty Padma Bhushan Honour Marked On Padayaatra Sets In A Rare Cinematic Moment

Padayaatra marks the fourth collaboration between Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan after Anantaram, Mathilukal and Vidheyan, films that shaped the grammar of serious Indian cinema. This reunion comes after a gap of over three decades, making the project significant not just as a film but as a continuation of a shared artistic language. The film is being produced under Mammootty Kampany, with the script co-written by Adoor and author and former IAS officer K V Mohan Kumar.