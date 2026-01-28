Mammootty Padma Bhushan Honour Marked On Padayaatra Sets In A Rare Cinematic Moment

Mammootty Padma Bhushan honour celebrated during Padayaatra shoot.
Fourth collaboration with Adoor Gopalakrishnan after 32 years.
National recognition reinforces Mammootty’s lasting cinema legacy.
The Mammootty Padma Bhushan honour turned into a quietly emotional moment on the sets of Padayaatra, where the veteran actor was felicitated by his collaborators following the national recognition. The celebration unfolded during an active phase of the film’s shoot, grounding the honour not in ceremony but in shared creative history.
Padayaatra and a landmark reunion
Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan personally congratulated Mammootty on set, presenting him with a bouquet and draping a shawl as a mark of respect. The team later marked the occasion with a cake cutting. Actors Grace Antony and Indrans, who play key roles in the film, were present, lending the moment a sense of warmth and collective pride rather than spectacle.
Padayaatra marks the fourth collaboration between Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan after Anantaram, Mathilukal and Vidheyan, films that shaped the grammar of serious Indian cinema. This reunion comes after a gap of over three decades, making the project significant not just as a film but as a continuation of a shared artistic language. The film is being produced under Mammootty Kampany, with the script co-written by Adoor and author and former IAS officer K V Mohan Kumar.
Mammootty’s national recognition
With the Padma Bhushan award to Mammootty, the actor becomes only the fourth from Malayalam cinema to receive the honour. The recognition arrives nearly three decades after he was conferred the Padma Shri, reaffirming his stature as a Malayalam cinema legend whose career achievements span generations, genres and languages.
Meanwhile, Mammootty continues to remain active across projects, including Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring an ensemble cast led by Mohanlal alongside Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran and Revathy.