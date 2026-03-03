Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins Tumbaad 2, Shares Details About His Character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined Tumbbad 2. He has revealed the reason why he said yes to Sohum Shah-starrer sequel.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sohum Shah
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tumbbad 2 Photo: Instagram/Sohum Shah
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui has boarded the Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad sequel.

  • Sohum welcomed Siddiqui on board with a special post on Instagram.

  • Siddiqui's character is expected to be central to the story.

Finally, it has been confirmed that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is part of Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad sequel. Yes, you read it right! Siddiqui has boarded Tumbbad 2, where he will be seen portraying a never-before-seen avatar. The actor also revealed why he said yes to the project.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tumbbad 2

The makers on Monday confirmed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2.

Sohum Shah, sharing a picture with Siddiqui, welcomed the actor to the horror-folk drama. He wrote, "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai! :) (sic)."

Have a look at the post here.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is happy that his children will be able to watch Thamma - Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As per a report in ANI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play a pivotal role in Tumbbad 2. His character will be central to the story. Like the previous instalment, the sequel will explore the themes of greed, fear and human nature, but this time in depth.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on being part of Tumbbad 2

In a statement, he said that Tumbbad has always been a film he admired for its "originality and atmospheric storytelling."

When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, he liked the story and joined. "Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I'll be portraying has many layers, and I'm looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team," he added.

Sohum Shah on collaborating with Nawazuddin

Shah, praising Nawazuddin, said, "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on."

He also added that Nawaz's character "plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel."

Published At:
Tags

