South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Check out the key battles and the predicted XIs of the semi-final clash between SA and NZ at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 3,2026

Vikas Patwal
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final
New Zealand will take on the dominant Kiwi in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens on February 3, 2026. AP Photo
Summary
  • South Africa have been unbeaten in the tournament so far

  • New Zealand lost their Group match against South Africa in this World Cup

  • The semi-final will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 3, 2026.

South Africa topped Group 1 and stormed into the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after winning all three of their matches against India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

They have by far looked the most dominant team of the tournament and are the favourites to clinch the title. However, in the knockout stages of a tournament, it all boils down to your mental resolve and the ability to soak in pressure, where your past performances don't matter anymore. The Proteas will be wary of it, given their unsuccessful record in ICC knockouts in the past.

On the other hand, New Zealand have had a bumpy ride so far in the tournament. They looked clinical in the Group stage, apart from the drubbing against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the Super Eights, they also performed well and routed the co-hosts in their second match after their first match against Pakistan was washed out. However, the close loss against England dented their semi-final chances, but they eventually got through after Pakistan were unable to win against Sri Lanka with the desired margin.

South Africa will have an upper hand, given their recent form and the result of the last time they faced each other, but one can discount the Kiwis, only at their own peril, as they always turn up well in ICC tournaments, which has been the case again this time.

South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles

Fin Allen Vs Marco Jansen

Fin Allen is one of the most destructive openers going around in T20s. Though the Kiwi opener hasn't set the international stage on fire yet, he is a batter who can take the game away from the opposition in a span of a few overs.

His battle with Marco Jansen will be one to look forward to as the left-arm seamer takes the new ball for responsibility for the Proteas and has been in good form in the tournament with 11 wickets so far. While Fin Allen won't shy away from taking apart the South African bowling, it could create a window for Jansen to get the prized wicket of Allen.

Dewald Brevis Vs Mitchell Santner

Dewald Brevis is one of the key batters of South Africa, known for his ability to take down the spinners in the middle overs. Though he looked a bit out of touch in the Group stage, the Super Eights seemed to have brought his form back as he played effective knocks against India and Zimbabwe, and especially attacked the opposition's spinners.

His battle with Mitchell Santner will be a mouth-watering one as Brevis's hitting prowess will be tested against Santner's immaculate line and length.

Aiden Markram Vs Lockie Ferguson

Aiden Markram has been in good form throughout the tournament and has played an instrumental role in providing a decent start to the Proteas. While Quinton de Kock takes on the bowlers, Markram provides the team with stability.

This time around, he could be tested by Lockie Ferguson's sheer pace and wicket-taking ability. The Kiwi speedster has a knack for picking up wickets, and could pose an uphill challenge to the Proteas skipper.

South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

