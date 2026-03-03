South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Weather Forecast, Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Summary of this article
South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup
The Kiwis have never won against them in T20 World Cups
Proteas will be looking to enter back-to-back finals
The 1st semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 features a high-stakes clash between Aiden Markram's South Africa and Mitchell Santner's New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4.
South Africa enters as the tournament's heavy favorite, maintaining a flawless 100% win record through the Group and Super 8 stages.
The Proteas have dismantled giants like India and the West Indies, backed by the explosive form of Quinton de Kock and the clinical bowling of Lungi Ngidi. Historically, they hold an edge, boasting a 5-0 head-to-head lead over the Kiwis in T20 World Cup history.
In contrast, New Zealand took a turbulent path to the knockouts, qualifying via Net Run Rate after a tense finish in Group B. However, the Black Caps are renowned for peaking in ICC knockouts.
With Mitchell Santner’s tactical captaincy and Rachin Ravindra’s all-round brilliance, they aim to shatter the curse and secure their second T20 final appearance.
1. What is the head-to-head record between these teams in T20 World Cups?
South Africa has a perfect 5-0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. Their most recent victory came during the group stage of this 2026 tournament, where the Proteas chased down 176 to win by 7 wickets.
2. Is there a reserve day if it rains in Kolkata?
Yes, Thursday, March 5 is the official reserve day. If at least 10 overs per side cannot be completed on the original day, the match will resume from the exact same point on the following day.
3. What happens if the match (and the reserve day) is a total washout?
If no result is possible across both days, South Africa will advance to the final. Tournament rules dictate that the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings progresses; South Africa topped Group 1 with a 100% win record, while New Zealand finished second in Group 2.
4. Who is playing the other semi-final match?
India and England will be locking horns in the 2nd semi-final match on Thursday, March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Weather Forecast
Kolkata will be sunny and hot with a high of 33°C and a low of 19°C. There is a 0% chance of rain during the day and night. Winds will be light at 6 mph from the west, with humidity at 29% and a high UV index of 8.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Eden Gardens Pitch Report
The surface is a dry, batting-friendly track with an average score of 182. While pacers have recently dominated (44 wickets to 31 for spinners), the true bounce and fast outfield favor stroke play.
Heavy evening dew will a critical factor, making the toss-win, bowl-first strategy essential for the chase.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie