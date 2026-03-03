Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Lakshya will take on World No.1 in the opening match of All England Open 2026
Lakshya Sen hasn't won yet against Shi Yuqi yet in any tournament
Sen lost all the three consecutive quarter-finals he's played this year
Lakshya Sen is set to face World No.1 Shi Yuqi in the round of 32 clash of the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Lakshya Sen finally ended his three-year title hiatus in November 2025, when he lifted the Australian Open crown, but he's still looking for the first title of 2026 with the England Open serving as a perfect opportunity.
However, he'll be up against one of the hardest opponents in his opening clash as Shi Yuqi is not only the World No.1 but is also the defending champion. Sen started the year in good form but lost all three quarter-finals of the India Open, Indonesia Masters, and the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
On the other hand, Yuqi started the year well and reached the finals at the Malaysia Open 2026, but unfortunately had to retire after succumbing to injury ahead of the final clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Lakshya Sen is yet to win a match against Shi Yuki. The last encounter between these two took place at the 2025 World Championships, where the World No.1 got the better of Sen by 17-21, 19-21.
Meanwhile another Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu, who was supposed to take part in this tournament but got stranded in the Dubai International airport due to US bombing of Iran and resulting closure of Gulf airspace.
The ace shuttler has withdrawn from the All England Open 2026 and fortunately has reached India safely after such a harrowing experience. She took to social media to give the news of her safe arrival back home.
Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi, All England Open 2026: Head-To-Head Record:
Matches: 5
Lakshya Sen: 0
Shi Yuqi: 4
Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi, All England Open 2026: Streaming Details
When to watch the round of 32 clash of the All England Open 2026?
The round of 32 clash of the All England Open between Lakshya Sen and Shi Yuqi will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Where to watch the round of 32 clash of the All England Open 2026?
The live streaming of the round of 32 clash between Lakshya Sen and Shi Yuqi will be available on the BWF TV YouTube Channel in India.