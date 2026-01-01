Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

India's Lakshya Sen reacts after losing to Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi during the men's singles quarter-final match at the India Open 2026 badminton tournament, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

India's Lakshya Sen reacts after losing to Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi during the men's singles quarter-final match at the India Open 2026 badminton tournament, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI