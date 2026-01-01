PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

PV Sindhu entered the Indonesia Masters quarter-finals without dropping a game
PV Sindhu will go up against China's Chen Yu Fei in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2026 at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, January 23, 2026. Watch the badminton match live.
Sindhu has entered the quarter-finals without dropping a game in the Indonesia Masters so far. She defeated Japan's Manami Suizu 22-20, 21-18 in the round of 32 and Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-19, 21-18 in the round of 16. She will now face top seed Chen Yu Fei in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Chen Yu Fei recently made it to the semi-finals of the BWF India Open Super 750. She is coming into the competition with a successful 2025 behind her, as she bagged a silver medal in the World Championships and her first Asian title at the Badminton Asia Championships. She will be a tough nut to crack for Sindhu.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei: Head-To-Head-Record
Matches: 13
PV Sindhu: 6
Chen Yu Fei: 7
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the quarter-final match between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei be played?
The quarter-final match of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei will be played at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on January 23, at 01:00 pm IST approx.
Where will the Indonesia Masters Super 500 2026 quarter-final match between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei be telecast and live streamed?
The quarter-final match of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match is unlikely to be telecast on any TV channel in the country.