PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Live Score: Indian Star Faces Familiar Rival In Must-Win Clash

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
PV Sindhu faces a stiff test as she takes on China’s Chen Yu Fei in the quarter-final of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 in Jakarta on Friday. Sindhu has looked solid so far, reaching the last eight without dropping a game, with straight-game wins over Manami Suizu and Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. However, Chen Yu Fei, the top seed, comes into the match with strong recent form, having reached the semi-finals of the India Open earlier this month. The Chinese shuttler also holds a narrow 7–6 head-to-head advantage over Sindhu, adding extra intrigue to the contest. With a semi-final spot at stake, the match is expected to be a high-intensity battle featuring long rallies and tactical exchanges at the Istora Senayan.
LIVE UPDATES

The quarter-final match of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match is unlikely to be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, Indonesia Masters QF: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Indian badminton stalwart PV Sindhu is set to play her Indonesia Masters quarter-final shortly, and we will bring you up to speed with everything that you need to know before, during and after the match. Stay with us for live updates.

