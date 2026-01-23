PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Live Score: Indian Star Faces Familiar Rival In Must-Win Clash | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PV Sindhu faces a stiff test as she takes on China’s Chen Yu Fei in the quarter-final of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 in Jakarta on Friday. Sindhu has looked solid so far, reaching the last eight without dropping a game, with straight-game wins over Manami Suizu and Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. However, Chen Yu Fei, the top seed, comes into the match with strong recent form, having reached the semi-finals of the India Open earlier this month. The Chinese shuttler also holds a narrow 7–6 head-to-head advantage over Sindhu, adding extra intrigue to the contest. With a semi-final spot at stake, the match is expected to be a high-intensity battle featuring long rallies and tactical exchanges at the Istora Senayan.

