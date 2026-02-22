England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again?

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Squads
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Greetings!
Hello crickets fans! We are back to make to make your Sunday better with our live coverage of the Super 8 clash between England and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.