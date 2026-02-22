England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the first Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026. X/ICC

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 42 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026. Both teams have won 3 out of their four matches in the group stage and will look to carry on their momentum in the Super 8 stage as well. They have faced in a three-match T20I series at the same venue, where England thrashed the hosts by 3-0, which will give them immense confidence leading into this high-stakes match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, which was in high spirits after dominating Australia, must have taken a hit after the loss against Zimbabwe in their last group match. However, given the home conditions and the good form of their batters, they'll still be hoping to overcome the English challenge.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Feb 2026, 12:35:59 pm IST England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Squads England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara