Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'

Anil Kapoor revealed that he was approached for a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Here's why he turned it down.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor turned down Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Anil Kapoor revealed that he was approached for a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

  • Here's why he had to decline the opportunity.

  • Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar (2025) boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The second instalment is set to release on March 19, 2026. But did you know Anil Kapoor would also have been part of the second instalment had he not turned down the offer of a cameo? At a recent event, the actor revealed that Aditya Dhar approached him for a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Here's why he turned it down.

Why Anil Kapoor declined to be part of Dhurandhar

Anil attended the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026, where he revealed that he had to decline the offer due to prior commitments.

"Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That's very important, only talent cannot make you what you are," he said.

At that time, The Night Manager star had already committed dates to another filmmaker. "I told Aditya, 'I would have loved to do this cameo, but I'm already committed.' He is releasing the film now, and it's a fantastic film. It's my loss, but it's okay," Kapoor added.

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Anil Kapoor on professional commitments

Kapoor, 69, further said, “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future."

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On the work front, Kapoor was recently seen in Suresh Triveni's Subedar, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. It also stars Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik. 

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