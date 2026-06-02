The Heart Of FIFA World Cup 2026, In Pics: A Look At Inside the International Broadcast Center
The International Broadcast Center (IBC) for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was officially opened on Monday (June 1) in Downtown Dallas. "When you're back home, and you watch a World Cup match on TV, you don't realise that there are thousands of people working for it, not just in the stadiums but also, and in particular, in this International Broadcast Centre, which is the epicentre of bringing the FIFA World Cup to the entire world," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the opening. Spanning 45,000 square metres, this facility will serve as the headquarters for FIFA's host broadcaster and Host Broadcast Services (HBS), all FIFA Media Partners, FIFA's Video Content Production Department, and FIFA's Football Technology and Innovation Department, and will also house the video assistant referee (VAR) room. As part of security operations, two autonomous dogs called "Spot" have been deployed for 24/7 surveillance of the facility. Dallas also hosted the IBC during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.
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