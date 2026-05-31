U.S. To Supply Only Used Nuclear Submarines to Australia Under Revised AUKUS Pact

Australia will receive only used nuclear-powered submarines from the United States under a revised AUKUS arrangement,.
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles described the move as a cost-effective solution.
The announcement came on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where Australia, the U.S., and the U.K. reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral AUKUS security partnership.
Australia will receive only previously operated nuclear-powered submarines from the United States under an amended AUKUS defence agreement, marking a significant adjustment to one of the most ambitious military partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.
The revised arrangement was announced during discussions between Australian, American, and British defence officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, one of Asia's premier security forums. The three nations are partners in AUKUS, a security pact established in 2021 to deepen defence cooperation and bolster strategic deterrence in the region.
Under the updated framework, Canberra will acquire used U.S. nuclear-powered submarines rather than newly manufactured vessels. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles described the change as a "cost-effective" measure that would help streamline implementation of the agreement while ensuring Australia develops a nuclear-powered submarine capability within the planned timeframe.
The decision is expected to ease pressure on American shipyards, which are already managing substantial production demands for the U.S. Navy. It could also allow Australia to field advanced submarine capabilities sooner than would be possible through a wholly new-build program.
AUKUS was conceived as a long-term strategic partnership designed to strengthen allied military capabilities in response to evolving security challenges across the Indo-Pacific. The submarine component remains the centrepiece of the pact, providing Australia with access to nuclear-propulsion technology for the first time in its history.
The latest announcement comes amid increasing geopolitical competition in the region and renewed emphasis among Western allies on maritime security, deterrence, and interoperability. Defence leaders from the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom used the Singapore summit to reaffirm their commitment to the partnership and its broader strategic objectives.
While details regarding the number of submarines and delivery timelines were not immediately disclosed, the amended arrangement signals a pragmatic shift in how the three nations intend to execute one of the most closely watched defence agreements of the decade.