USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium

USA face Paraguay in a Group D clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Saturday, 13 June, as both begin their World Cup 2026 campaign in a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, where only the top two progress. The co-hosts, led by Mauricio Pochettino, arrive after mixed warm-up results and will look to maximise home advantage in their 12th World Cup appearance. Paraguay, under Gustavo Alfaro, come in with strong qualifying form and a compact, set-piece-focused style, but have historically struggled in World Cup openers. Both sides will be aiming for an early statement in a tightly contested group.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium
United States fans cheer prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
1/5
USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
Fans of the United States wait for the beginning of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/5
USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
United States's head coach Mauricio Pochettino, left, arrives with his team to the stadium for the World Cup Group D soccer match against Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/5
USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
Paraguay's head coach Gustavo Alfaro arrives with his team to the stadium ahead of their World Cup Group D soccer match against the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/5
USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D US Players Arrive AP Photo
United States players, from right, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Weston McKennie and teammates arrive for their FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match against Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/5
USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Opening Ceremony Future and Tyla AP Photo
Future and Tyla, center, perform during the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andre Penner
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories