USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium
USA face Paraguay in a Group D clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Saturday, 13 June, as both begin their World Cup 2026 campaign in a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, where only the top two progress. The co-hosts, led by Mauricio Pochettino, arrive after mixed warm-up results and will look to maximise home advantage in their 12th World Cup appearance. Paraguay, under Gustavo Alfaro, come in with strong qualifying form and a compact, set-piece-focused style, but have historically struggled in World Cup openers. Both sides will be aiming for an early statement in a tightly contested group.
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