Ayush Shetty Vs Nhat Nguyen Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Set For World No. 25 Challenge

Ayush Shetty Vs Nhat Nguyen Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open men's singles Round of 16 clash between India's Ayush Shetty and Ireland's Nhat Nguyen on Thursday, 23 July, at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium
Ayush Shetty in action in the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open men's singles Round of 16 match between India's Ayush Shetty and Ireland's Nhat Nguyen at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday, July 23. Ayush booked his place in the last 16 after overcoming Indonesia's Alwi Farhan 21-17, 5-21, 21-17 in a hard-fought opener, earning one of the biggest wins of his career against one of the season's standout performers. Ranked World No. 23, the 21-year-old Indian will now look to build on that momentum despite a challenging draw. Standing in his way is Nhat Nguyen, who pulled off an impressive upset by defeating former world champion Li Shifeng in the opening round. With a quarterfinal berth at stake, stay tuned for live updates from this exciting contest. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Ayush Shetty Vs Nhat Nguyen Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Hello!
Greetings! We're back with another live blog as India's Ayush Shetty takes on Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the BWF China Open 2026 Round of 16. Stay tuned for live updates, point-by-point action, and all the key moments from this exciting contest.