India at commonwealth games most successful indian athlete sport with most medals cwg

India At Commonwealth Games: Who Is The Most Successful Indian At CWG, Which Sport Dominates Medal Tally?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 23 July 2026 11:06 am

Here's some interesting trivia for you ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2026 — who is the most successful athlete in CWG history, which sport has won India the most medals, and all you need to know

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 23 July 2026 11:06 am

Jaspal Rana who recently died remains the nation’s most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete. Photo: PTI