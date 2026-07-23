Ferran Torres' FIFA World Cup Mural Vandalised Within 24 Hours Of Unveiling In Barcelona: Report

Mural celebrating Ferran Torres' World Cup-winning goal was vandalised within 24 hours of being unveiled in Barcelona
Anti-Spain graffiti and pro-Catalan slogans were painted over the artwork before authorities removed it
Artist TVBoy said the mural had already connected with the public despite its short lifespan
A mural honouring Spain's FIFA World Cup hero Ferran Torres was reportedly vandalised within 24 hours of being unveiled in Barcelona.
According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the artwork was painted by Barcelona-based urban artist TVBoy in the Gràcia district to commemorate Torres' match-winning goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The mural portrayed the Barcelona forward holding and kissing the World Cup trophy beneath the words "Making History", while two stars above symbolised Spain's two World Cup triumphs. It also referenced Torres' title celebrations, during which he wore a cap bearing the slogan "Make Spain Great Again."
The tribute was targeted almost immediately after it appeared. Diario AS reported that the first act of vandalism involved anti-Spain graffiti being sprayed across the mural. The message was later covered, only for new graffiti to appear.
By Wednesday morning, the wall had been marked with the Catalan phrase "volem seleccions catalanes" ("we want Catalan national teams"), reflecting the long-running political movement advocating separate Catalan representation in international sport.
Barcelona City Council later erased the graffiti and repainted the wall black, effectively removing the mural.
Despite its short lifespan, TVBoy said the artwork had already achieved its purpose.
"A girl passed by and shouted, 'Mom, it's Ferran Torres!' I smiled. Then I understood that art also connects generations," the artist said, as quoted by Diario AS.
Although the mural survived for less than a day, the incident drew widespread attention, underlining how football, public art and Catalonia's political identity continue to intersect in Barcelona.