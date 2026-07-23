Ferran Torres' FIFA World Cup Mural Vandalised Within 24 Hours Of Unveiling In Barcelona: Report

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 23 July 2026 12:45 pm

A mural honouring Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres was reportedly vandalised within 24 hours of its unveiling in Barcelona. The artwork was repeatedly defaced before being removed by city authorities, sparking debate over football, art and Catalan politics

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 23 July 2026 12:45 pm

Spain's Ferran Torres (7) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

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