From La Masia To FIFA World Cup Final: The Extraordinary Story Of Lionel Messi And Lamine Yamal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Lionel Messi faces Spain in the World Cup final after a lifetime in Barcelona, where he also shares a remarkable connection with Spain star Lamine Yamal

From La Masia To FIFA World Cup Final: The Extraordinary Story Of Messi And Yamal
Lionel Messi (left) of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain are set for a blockbuster showdown in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as football's greatest icon meets its brightest young star in a clash rich with Barcelona and La Masia history Photo: (Composite image: AP)
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi faces Spain in a World Cup final despite spending over two decades building his legendary career at Barcelona

  • Messi and Lamine Yamal share a unique bond, with the Argentine famously holding baby Yamal during a 2007 UNICEF photoshoot

  • The final pits Barcelona's greatest icon against La Masia's newest prodigy, adding an emotional twist to the title clash

For nearly 25 years, Lionel Messi has called Spain home. He arrived in Barcelona as a 13-year-old boy from Rosario with growth hormone deficiency, entered La Masia, became the greatest player in FC Barcelona's history, won 35 trophies, scored 672 goals, and turned Catalonia into the backdrop of football's greatest career.

Yet on Sunday, the country that shaped him stands between him and another World Cup crown.

The irony is almost poetic. In 2014, after Argentina's heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Germany in the World Cup final, criticism in his homeland reached unprecedented levels.

Many questioned his commitment to Argentina, while some even mockingly suggested he should have represented Spain instead, a nation he was eligible to play for after becoming a Spanish citizen but never seriously considered. Twelve years later, Messi will finally play against Spain in a World Cup final, wearing the same sky-blue and white shirt he refused to abandon despite years of criticism.

Related Content
Argentina will be up against Spain in an enthralling FIFA World Cup final on Monday, July 20. - AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Argentina players react to the fans after their win in the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta. - Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina - AP/Jeff Roberson
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) celebrates his goal on a penalty kick with Fabian Ruiz (8), and Rodri (16) during the World Cup - AP/David J. Phillip

Barcelona's Greatest Son vs Barcelona's Brightest Jewel

This is actually Barcelona versus Barcelona.

Messi built one of football's greatest dynasties at Camp Nou, collecting 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, seven Copa del Rey crowns, and rewriting virtually every club record. Across the halfway line will stand Lamine Yamal, the teenager widely viewed as Barcelona's next global icon.

The symbolism doesn't end there. Yamal wears the expectations once carried by Messi, dazzles with the same left foot, emerged from La Masia, and now leads Spain into its first World Cup final since 2010. It feels less like two opponents colliding and more like one footballing generation handing the torch to the next.

The Photo That Turned Into Football's Greatest Foreshadowing

Then comes the image that has captivated the football world.

In 2007, a 20-year-old Messi took part in a UNICEF charity calendar organised with FC Barcelona. Through a local raffle, one lucky family was paired with the young Argentine star. Their baby happened to be five-month-old Lamine Yamal.

Messi carefully held him. He even helped bathe him in a small plastic tub.

Lionel Messi holding baby Lamine Yamal
Lionel Messi holds Lamine Yamal as a baby back in 2007 (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
info_icon

Nobody, not Messi, not Yamal's parents, not photographer Joan Monfort, could have imagined that the child in those photographs would one day become Spain's biggest football sensation and stand across from Messi in the biggest match in world football. The photographs, which resurfaced during Euro 2024, have become one of the sport's most extraordinary coincidences.

The Final That Feels Written by Fate

Messi enters Sunday's final after inspiring Argentina's dramatic 2-1 semifinal comeback over England, assisting both goals to book another shot at football's biggest prize.

Yamal, meanwhile, has lit up his maiden World Cup with fearless displays that belie his age. Spain have swept into the final playing some of the tournament's most fluid football, defeating France 2-0 in the semifinal with Yamal again at the heart of their attacking rhythm.

Whatever happens at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), football has already produced a story that few scriptwriters would dare invent.

A boy who crossed the Atlantic to become Spain's adopted football son. A legend who was once told to wear Spain's colours. A baby he unknowingly held nearly two decades ago.

Now, the mentor and the miracle meet, not at Camp Nou, not at La Masia, but in a FIFA World Cup final, where only one can walk away with the greatest prize in football.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories