Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday In ZIM Vs BAN Match – Check Result

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 32 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
Zimbabwe posted 170/6, before bowling Bangladesh out for 138 in 19 overs
The hosts moved one win away from the series, extending their strong run against Bangladesh on home soil
Zimbabwe continued their impressive run against Bangladesh with a 32-run victory in the first T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After already winning the one-off Test and ODI series, the hosts carried their momentum into the shortest format, posting a competitive 170/6 before bowling Bangladesh out for 138 in 19 overs.
The result extended Zimbabwe's dominance on home soil and piled further pressure on the visitors, who struggled to recover after another disappointing batting display.
Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe built their innings around valuable contributions from the top and middle order to finish with 170/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts balanced aggression with sensible shot selection, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking despite Bangladesh striking at regular intervals.
Their finish proved crucial as Zimbabwe added valuable runs in the closing overs, setting the visitors a challenging target on a surface that offered something for both batters and bowlers.
Bangladesh's chase never truly gathered momentum as Zimbabwe's bowling attack applied relentless pressure from the outset. Regular wickets prevented the tourists from building meaningful partnerships, and the required run rate continued to climb.
Although Bangladesh showed brief signs of resistance in the middle overs, Zimbabwe's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding ensured the visitors were bundled out for 138 in 19 overs, handing the hosts a convincing victory by 32 runs.
The victory gives Zimbabwe a 1-0 advantage in the three-match T20I series and reinforces the confidence they have built throughout Bangladesh's tour. Having already claimed the Test and ODI series, Zimbabwe are now just one win away from sealing another series triumph.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will need a much-improved batting effort in the second T20I to keep the contest alive after suffering yet another setback on a difficult tour.