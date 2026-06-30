Shashank Singh Denies Assaulting Domestic Help, Calls Him A Potential Imposter - Watch

In a recent interview, cricketer Shashank Singh denies hitting and abusing cook
Shashank said alleges the cook of being a potential thief as he didn't know how to cook was taking pictures and videos of his residence
He said that they were about to get him arrested but released him once he pleaded to them
Indian domestic cricketer Shashank Singh, who rose to fame for his performances for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, is under public scrutiny for reasons beyond the cricket field after an FIR was filed against him, his father, and their driver by a domestic cook in Bhopal.
The 31-year-old cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, has accused the three of verbal abuse, assault, and wrongful confinement in the FIR filed at the Ratibad Police Station on Monday, after which the police have started the investigation into the matter.
The cook alleged that the family abused him after he refused to continue working for them and even confiscated his phone to force him to stay. After allegedly being made to work against his will for two days, Vipendra locked himself inside a room. Shashank Singh and the driver reportedly persuaded him to open the door and then brutally assaulted him once he came out.
Shashank Singh Refutes Harassing Domestic Help
However, cricketer Shashank Singh refuted the claims of holding the cook hostage. In an interview with ANI, the PBKS cricketer said that while Vipendra claimed to be a cook, in reality he was an imposter and came there just to fool around and take photos and videos of the house and even entered his room.
"No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn't a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook; he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos, and even going into my room," Shashank Singh said in the interview.
Shashank also revealed that while he was recording and taking photos, the family suspected that he came with the plan of stealing, which is why he's mother made him delete them all as they were very private.
He said that while they were planning to get him arrested, they only let him go once he pleaded to them.
"Since he was doing things like that, I suspect he came with the intention of stealing. We are very fortunate that, from what we’ve checked so far, nothing has been stolen... It is true that his phone contained videos and photos of the house, so my mother had him delete them because they were very private... The police haven't approached us so far. When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go...
Shashank Singh completely ruled out the possibility of him hitting the cook as he couldn't do something like that as it's completely opposite of his nature.
"I believe that anyone who knows me, knows that physical altercation is completely out of the question for me. I hesitate even to use abusive language, so I certainly couldn't do something like that. I don't think I need to offer any justification regarding this," he added.