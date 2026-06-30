Shashank Singh Denies Assaulting Domestic Help, Calls Him A Potential Imposter - Watch

"Since he was doing things like that, I suspect he came with the intention of stealing. We are very fortunate that, from what we’ve checked so far, nothing has been stolen... It is true that his phone contained videos and photos of the house, so my mother had him delete them because they were very private... The police haven't approached us so far. When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go...