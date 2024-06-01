Shashank Singh is an Indian cricketer who plays for Punjab Kings.. He plays domestic cricket for Chhattisgarh. Shashank Singh is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. Shashank Singh made his List A debut on December 10, 2015. The debut came in the 2015–16 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shashank Singh made his first-class debut on December 9, 2019. He made the debut for Chhattisgarh in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy season.

In February 2017, Shashank Singh was bought by the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the 2017 Indian Premier League. The purchase price was 10 lakhs.

In December 2018, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League.

In February 2022, Shashank Singh was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

In November 2023, Shashank Singh became the first Indian List A cricketer to score 150 runs and take five wickets in the same match. He achieved this feat against Manipur, during the 2023–24 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In December 2023, Shashank Singh was bought by the Punjab Kings franchise for the 2024 Indian Premier League. The purchase price was 20 lakhs.

On April 4, 2024, Shashank Singh scored 61 not out in just 29 balls against Gujarat Titans while playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL. His innings was instrumental in the victory for Punjab Kings.