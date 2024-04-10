Cricket

PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Punjab Kings played hosts to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday as they looked back to getting to winning ways. Check who won yesterday's IPL match?

AP
SRH defeated PBKS by 2 runs in IPL 2024 match. Photo: AP
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Punjab Kings (PBKS) played hosts to Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday as the former looked to get back to winning ways in the IPL 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh, Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The dangerous Travis Head was removed by Arshdeep Singh in the fourth over caught by Dhawan.

SRH soon found themselves in a spot of bother when they lost Aiden Markram (0), Abhishek Sharma (16) and Heinrich Klaasen (9) as they were reduced to 100/5 in 13.1 overs by PBKS bowlers.

However, Nitish Reddy (64) joined hands with Abdul Samad (25) to take their team out of trouble as they posted a formidable 182/9 in 20 overs.

For PBKS, Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name. Sam Curran (2/41), Harshal Patel (2/30) and Kagiso Rabada (1/32) played supporting roles.

SRH: 182-9 (Nitish Reddy 64 off 37; Arshdeep Singh (4/29), Harshal Patel 2/30)

In reply, Punjab Kings lost Jonny Bairstow in the second over of the innings for zero whereas Prabhsimran Singh (4) was also sent back by SRH bowlers.

Skipper Dhawan was out for 14 with Curran also dismissed for 29.

It was then left Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to take on the mantle of leading their side to victory.

Shashank-Ashutosh duo smashed 66 runs off just 27 balls to take their team ever so close to the target but fell short by 2 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64; Arshdeep Singh 4/29, Harshal Patel 2/30, Sam Curran 2/41).

Punjab Kings: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 46 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/32).

Nitish Reddy was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his contribution of 64 to the SRH total. The win took SRH to fifth in the standings whereas PBKS remained one position below on sixth.

