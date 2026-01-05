Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

Meet all five WPL 2026 captains, their teams, leadership styles, and what they bring to the Women’s Premier League season shaping India’s premier women’s T20 competition

Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at CCI in Mumbai, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
  • Harmanpreet and Lanning bring proven title-winning pedigree to WPL 2026

  • Mandhana and Gardner lead with consistency and all-round impact

  • Jemimah headlines a new-generation captaincy shift

As the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 gears up to kick off from January 9, all eyes are on the captains who will steer their sides in what promises to be another exciting season of franchise T20 cricket. Across five franchises, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz, there are five names who will be seen leading these teams.

With the league now in its fourth edition, leadership could well be the defining factor that separates champions from contenders this year. So let's take a look at the five captains who will be the center of attraction for multiple reasons.

Also Check: WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures

1. Harmanpreet Kaur - Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Captain

Leading the Mumbai Indians is the ever-fiery Harmanpreet Kaur, a batter known for her clutch performances and calm under pressure. She recently led India women to their first-ever ODI World Cup title. Harmanpreet has been at the helm of one of the league’s most successful sides, guiding MI to the WPL title twice and earning respect as one of the WPL’s most influential figures.

2. Smriti Mandhana - RCB WPL 2026 Captain

Over at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the elegant Smriti Mandhana returns as captain. She will be seen leading the side again and will aim to repeat what she did in 2024, guiding RCB to their maiden WPL title. The star batter is currently going through a hard time, as her wedding was cancelled recently.

3. Ashleigh Gardner - Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Captain

The Gujarat Giants have entrusted the reins to Ashleigh Gardner, whose all-round prowess and competitive zeal set the tone for her squad. Gardner is one of the most veteran women's cricketer currently and will use her experience to help Gujarat lift their maiden WPL title.

4. Jemimah Rodrigues - Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Captain

Delhi Capitals will be led by Jemimah Rodrigues, replacing the legendary Meg Lanning. Rodrigues had a wonderful run in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup where the Women in Blue emerged champions. She played a magnificent century knock in the semi-final against Australia which made the difference between the two teams.

5. Meg Lanning - UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Captain

After a high-profile auction move, former Australia skipper Meg Lanning takes charge of UP Warriorz, bringing a wealth of global leadership experience and a track record of success in finals cricket to her new franchise. Lanning had taken DC to three successive finals from the inaugural season in 2023 but couldn't win a title even once.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

