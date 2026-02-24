Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Juggernauts Begin Campaign As City Of Light Boys Target Upset In Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Indian Super League Round 2 fixture at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on February 24, 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Juggernauts Begin Campaign
Odisha FC ISL | FDSL
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Odisha FC will begin their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. The Juggernauts enter the contest after a delayed start to their season following a postponed opener, while Inter Kashi arrive with confidence after securing a spirited 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their ISL debut. Odisha, returning to competitive action after months without matches, may face fitness concerns despite home advantage. Meanwhile, the I-League champions have shown tactical discipline under head coach Antonio López Habas and will look to capitalize on early momentum in what promises to be an evenly contested encounter.
LIVE UPDATES

Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi LIVE Score, ISL: Greetings!

Hello, footballs fans! We are here with the live coverage of the Indian Super League between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: PAK In Do-Or-Die Situation; Full Match Expected In Kandy

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

  4. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  5. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  2. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  3. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  4. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony