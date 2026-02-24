Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Juggernauts Begin Campaign As City Of Light Boys Target Upset In Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC ISL | FDSL

Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Odisha FC will begin their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. The Juggernauts enter the contest after a delayed start to their season following a postponed opener, while Inter Kashi arrive with confidence after securing a spirited 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their ISL debut. Odisha, returning to competitive action after months without matches, may face fitness concerns despite home advantage. Meanwhile, the I-League champions have shown tactical discipline under head coach Antonio López Habas and will look to capitalize on early momentum in what promises to be an evenly contested encounter.

