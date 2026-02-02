IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Appoint James Foster As Fielding Coach

Chennai Super Kings appoint former England wicketkeeper James Foster as fielding coach ahead of IPL 2026, strengthening their coaching staff led by Stephen Fleming

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Appoint James Foster As Fielding Coach
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Appoint James Foster As Fielding Coach Photo: X/ChennaiIPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings appointed James Foster as their new fielding coach ahead of IPL 2026

  • Foster joins the coaching staff led by Stephen Fleming alongside Michael Hussey and Eric Simmons

  • CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30

The coaching setup of Chennai Super Kings has received a fresh addition ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with the franchise strengthening its support staff before the tournament begins.

Known for maintaining one of the most stable and experienced backroom teams in the IPL, the five-time champions have continued that approach by bringing in another specialist coach.

With preparations intensifying before the new season, the franchise has turned to an experienced former international cricketer to sharpen one of the most crucial areas of modern T20 cricket, fielding. The move comes as Chennai look to refine every aspect of their game under their long-standing coaching leadership.

James Foster joins Chennai Super Kings coaching staff

Former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster has been appointed as the new fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The 45-year-old will become part of a coaching unit headed by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who has guided the franchise for several years.

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Within the setup, Foster will work alongside other experienced coaches including batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simmons. The appointment continues Chennai’s tradition of assembling a highly experienced support staff, with the franchise often relying on former international players to mentor the squad across departments.

The franchise confirmed the development through an official social media post welcoming the new coach to the team.

"Say Yellove to our fielding coach James Foster! Former England wicketkeeper and a coach with experience across teams worldwide, he now kicks off this new chapter with the Pride," CSK said in a social media post.

Foster’s coaching experience and playing career

Foster brings significant international experience both as a player and a coach. During his playing days, the English wicketkeeper represented England national cricket team in seven Tests, 11 One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals between 2001 and 2009.

After retiring from professional cricket, Foster transitioned into coaching and has worked with multiple teams around the world. He has previously been part of the coaching setups for England and New Zealand and has also been involved in franchise leagues. Earlier this year, he was part of the coaching group that guided the Desert Vipers to the ILT20 title.

Apart from that, Foster currently serves as an assistant coach for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred competition. With his experience across international and franchise cricket, Chennai will hope his expertise can further strengthen their fielding standards during the upcoming IPL campaign.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2026 journey against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30 before returning to their home ground to face Punjab Kings on April 4.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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