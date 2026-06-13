IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Who's Harsh Dubey, The Latest India Debutant In White-Ball?

Harsh Dubey earned his maiden India call-up after a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season with Vidarbha.
Gautam Gambhir views the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder as a long-term option in India's evolving spin department.
Dubey's unique overspin, bounce and all-round abilities helped him jump into the national setup.
Harsh Dubey is another debutant along with Gurnoor Brar for his remarkable performance in the domestic season with Vidarbha.
The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder enjoyed a historic 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign, claiming a record-breaking 69 wickets while also scoring 476 runs to help Vidarbha lift the title and earn the Player of the Tournament award.
In 27 first-class matches, Dubey has scored 1,026 runs and picked up 133 wickets at an average of 23.26, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder. His performances also earned him an opportunity with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he made headlines by dismissing established stars such as Virat Kohli and Andre Russell.
Selection of players like Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar reflects on the emphasis of the selection committee towards domestic excellence.
With Ravindra Jadeja entering the latter stages of his career, Harsh Dubey is one of the long term spin bowling all round options that the Indian team is exploring for and Dubey's wicket taking ability makes him the perfect candidate for the spot.
Harsh Dubey's rise to the Indian team has been driven not only by his record-breaking domestic performances but also by the immense faith shown in him by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management.
Ahead of the Afghanistan series, Gambhir identified Dubey as a strong long-term option for India's spin department, particularly as the team looks to build depth and prepare for the future.
The Indian head coach revealed that identifying the right spin-bowling all-rounders remains a key part of the team's transition plans.
According to Gambhir, Dubey offers a unique bowling profile, with the coaching staff particularly impressed by his release point, overspin, projectiles and ability to generate bounce off the surface.
These attributes, combined with his batting ability lower down the order, make him an attractive prospect in red-ball cricket.
Dubey's selection is also seen as a reward for consistent performances in domestic cricket. After scripting history with 69 wickets and 476 runs during Vidarbha's title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign, the left-arm spinner forced his way into the national reckoning.
Much like Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar, Dubey's inclusion underlines India's renewed emphasis on backing performers from the domestic circuit, with Gambhir viewing him as a player capable of becoming a long-term asset for Indian cricket.
IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: India Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna.