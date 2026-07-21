Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Today: Crucial CWC League 2 Clash Ignites Rhinos' ICC World Cup 2027 Qualification Bid

Nepal and Namibia clash in the 116th ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match in Utrecht
Check live streaming and other match details below
Both teams are chasing crucial points in the race for the 2027 World Cup Qualifier
Nepal will begin a crucial leg of their ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 campaign when they face Namibia in the 116th match at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Tuesday, July 21.
With the race for a top-four finish intensifying, every point has become vital as teams look to secure a place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier for the 2027 tournament. Nepal head into the contest sitting fifth in the standings, while Namibia are seventh, making this a must-win clash for both sides.
Nepal will be encouraged by the momentum they built during their previous home League Two series, where they won three of their four matches. Captain Rohit Paudel will once again lead a batting unit featuring Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh and the dependable Dipendra Singh Airee, while the experienced bowling attack of Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi is expected to shoulder the responsibility in Dutch conditions.
Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, also have plenty to play for despite sitting lower in the table. The African side possess experienced campaigners such as Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz, all of whom have the ability to turn games in their favour.
With both teams chasing valuable qualification points, Namibia will be eager to make a strong start to the Netherlands tri-series and close the gap on the teams above them.
The Utrecht surface is generally expected to provide assistance to seamers early on before becoming better for batting as the match progresses, making the toss an important factor.
Nepal's recent improvement and balanced bowling attack could give them a slight edge, but Namibia's experience in pressure situations ensures this contest promises to be closely fought. With World Cup qualification aspirations on the line, fans can expect an intense battle between two ambitious Associate nations.
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|USA
|32
|21
|10
|1
|43
|0.693
|2
|Scotland
|32
|16
|10
|6
|38
|0.631
|3
|Netherlands
|28
|14
|10
|4
|32
|0.164
|4
|Oman
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|0.018
|5
|Nepal
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|0.023
|6
|Canada
|28
|10
|14
|4
|24
|-0.203
|7
|Namibia
|28
|10
|16
|2
|22
|-0.491
|8
|UAE
|24
|7
|17
|0
|14
|-1.016
Nepal Vs Namibia, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Squads
Namibia: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green(w), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Waldo Smith, Alexander Volschenk
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Kumal
Nepal Vs Namibia, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be played?
The Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht.
When will the Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be played?
The Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be played on July 21, Tuesday and has a start time of 11:00 AM (2:30 PM IST).
Where to watch Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match?
The Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 live streaming will be available on FanCode mobile app and website.