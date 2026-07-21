Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Today: Crucial CWC League 2 Clash Ignites Rhinos' ICC World Cup 2027 Qualification Bid

Nepal will be encouraged by the momentum they built during their previous home League Two series, where they won three of their four matches. Captain Rohit Paudel will once again lead a batting unit featuring Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh and the dependable Dipendra Singh Airee, while the experienced bowling attack of Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi is expected to shoulder the responsibility in Dutch conditions.