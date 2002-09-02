Rohit Kumar Paudel, is a Nepalese cricketer and the current captain of the Nepal national cricket team. He made his List A debut for Nepal on 8 February 2018 during the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. Inspired to play cricket after Nepal's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, he became the youngest male cricketer to score an international half-century in January 2019, a record later broken by Kushal Malla. Paudel is Nepal's all-time highest run-scorer in ODIs and the first to score 1,000 runs in the format. He was named captain in November 2022.

In July 2018, he was included in Nepal's squad for their One Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands, marking Nepal's first ODI matches since gaining ODI status during the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

On July 29, 2018, he made his Twenty20 debut for Nepal in the 2018 MCC Tri-Nation Series against the Marylebone Cricket Club.

On August 3, 2018, Rohit Paudel made his ODI debut for Nepal against the Netherlands, becoming the fourth-youngest player to debut in an ODI at 15 years and 335 days. In his first ODI, he scored 6 runs off 15 balls.

Later in August 2018, he was named in Nepal's squad for the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier tournament. In a match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 30, 2018, he scored 9 runs, his second ODI match.

In October 2018, Paudel was the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with 161 runs in three matches.

On January 26, 2019, at 16 years and 146 days, he became the youngest male cricketer to score an international half-century, with 55 runs from 58 balls in the second ODI against the UAE. In his fourth ODI, he scored 16 runs off 24 balls.

In January 2019, Paudel was named in Nepal's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against the UAE, making his T20I debut on January 31, 2019, and scoring 4 runs off 8 balls.

In April 2019, he was named captain of Nepal's squad for the Asia qualification tournament for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, scoring 95 runs against Singapore in the opening match.

In June 2019, he was included in Nepal's squad for the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier tournament, playing five T20I matches.

In October 2019, he participated in the 2019–20 Oman Pentangular Series, playing two T20I matches and scoring 5 runs each. In November 2019, Paudel was named in Nepal's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and the men's cricket tournament at the 2019 South Asian Games, scoring 6, 10, and 15* runs in three T20I matches.

In September 2020, he received a central contract from the Cricket Association of Nepal.

On March 25, 2022, Paudel scored his first ODI century with 126 runs against Papua New Guinea. Rohit Paudel has played 61 ODI matches, scoring 1,586 runs with an average of 30. He has hit 128 fours and 29 sixes in his ODI career.

In May 2023, under his captaincy, Nepal won the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup, qualifying for the 2023 Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan.

In September 2023, he captained Nepal at the 2023 Asian Games in China, debuting his T20I captaincy against Mongolia.

He was the man of the series in the Canada Tour of Nepal in 2024.

In April 2024, The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) unveiled the 15-member Nepali team for the five-match series, with Rohit Kumar Paudel leading the team, which is set to commence on June 1 in the USA and West Indies.

In T20 cricket, Paudel has played 37 matches, scoring 891 runs with an average of 31, including 71 fours and 31 sixes. In his latest T20 match against Hong Kong at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman in April 2024, he scored 21 runs off 19 balls.

Paudel is ranked 93rd in the ICC ODI batting rankings with 442 points and 61st in the ICC T20 batting rankings with 473 points.