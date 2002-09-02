  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. rohit paudel
images

Name: Rohit Paudel

Born: 2nd September 2002

Rohit Kumar Paudel, is a Nepalese cricketer and the current captain of the Nepal national cricket team. He made his List A debut for Nepal on 8 February 2018 during the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. Inspired to play cricket after Nepal's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, he became the youngest male cricketer to score an international half-century in January 2019, a record later broken by Kushal Malla. Paudel is Nepal's all-time highest run-scorer in ODIs and the first to score 1,000 runs in the format. He was named captain in November 2022.

In July 2018, he was included in Nepal's squad for their One Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands, marking Nepal's first ODI matches since gaining ODI status during the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

On July 29, 2018, he made his Twenty20 debut for Nepal in the 2018 MCC Tri-Nation Series against the Marylebone Cricket Club.

On August 3, 2018, Rohit Paudel made his ODI debut for Nepal against the Netherlands, becoming the fourth-youngest player to debut in an ODI at 15 years and 335 days. In his first ODI, he scored 6 runs off 15 balls.

Later in August 2018, he was named in Nepal's squad for the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier tournament. In a match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 30, 2018, he scored 9 runs, his second ODI match.

In October 2018, Paudel was the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with 161 runs in three matches.

On January 26, 2019, at 16 years and 146 days, he became the youngest male cricketer to score an international half-century, with 55 runs from 58 balls in the second ODI against the UAE. In his fourth ODI, he scored 16 runs off 24 balls.

In January 2019, Paudel was named in Nepal's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against the UAE, making his T20I debut on January 31, 2019, and scoring 4 runs off 8 balls.

In April 2019, he was named captain of Nepal's squad for the Asia qualification tournament for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, scoring 95 runs against Singapore in the opening match.

In June 2019, he was included in Nepal's squad for the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier tournament, playing five T20I matches.

In October 2019, he participated in the 2019–20 Oman Pentangular Series, playing two T20I matches and scoring 5 runs each. In November 2019, Paudel was named in Nepal's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and the men's cricket tournament at the 2019 South Asian Games, scoring 6, 10, and 15* runs in three T20I matches.

In September 2020, he received a central contract from the Cricket Association of Nepal.

On March 25, 2022, Paudel scored his first ODI century with 126 runs against Papua New Guinea. Rohit Paudel has played 61 ODI matches, scoring 1,586 runs with an average of 30. He has hit 128 fours and 29 sixes in his ODI career.

In May 2023, under his captaincy, Nepal won the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup, qualifying for the 2023 Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan.

In September 2023, he captained Nepal at the 2023 Asian Games in China, debuting his T20I captaincy against Mongolia.

He was the man of the series in the Canada Tour of Nepal in 2024.

In April 2024, The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) unveiled the 15-member Nepali team for the five-match series, with Rohit Kumar Paudel leading the team, which is set to commence on June 1 in the USA and West Indies.

In T20 cricket, Paudel has played 37 matches, scoring 891 runs with an average of 31, including 71 fours and 31 sixes. In his latest T20 match against Hong Kong at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman in April 2024, he scored 21 runs off 19 balls.

Paudel is ranked 93rd in the ICC ODI batting rankings with 442 points and 61st in the ICC T20 batting rankings with 473 points.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18