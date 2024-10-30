Cricket

NEP Vs SCO, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27: Nepal Beat Scotland By Five Wickets In Dallas

Scotland will face the United States on Thursday in Dallas and Nepal will clash with the USA on Saturday, 2nd November at the same venue

nepal batter aarif sheikh X can
Nepal batter Aarif Shekh is batting against Scotland in Dallas, USA. Photo: X | CAN
Nepal registered their second win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 in Dallas when they defeated Scotland by five wickets in a low-scoring match at the Grand Prairie Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal invited Scotland to bat first on a tricky pitch which helped seamers initially. Karan KC bowled the Scottish opener batter Charlie Tear in the first over.

Seven out of eight batters in the Scotland batting order got a good start but failed to convert that into something big. Their highest run-scorer in the match was Mark Watt who made 34 off 40 balls. Coming to bat at number eight, Watt hit three sixes in his inning.

Other than Watt, no batter touched the 20-run mark for Scotland. They were eventually bowled out for 154 runs in the 42nd over. Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets whereas Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami and Karan KC shared two wickets each.

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Match in Houston. - X | Nepal Cricket
NEP Vs SCO Toss Update, ICC CWC League Two: Nepal Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Anil Sah and Aasif Sheikh gave a good start as Nepal started the chase. But, Nepal were three wickets down within 15 overs. Captain Rohit Paudel also lost his wicket in the next over.

Then Kushal Bhurtel added some runs with Aarif Sheikh. When Bhurtel got dismissed in the 22nd over, the 18-year-old Gulsan Jha helped Nepal win the match.

Jha played an unbeaten knock of 25 runs off 30 balls and Sheikh completed his half-century in 42 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries.

Despite winning the match by five wickets and 20.1 overs, Nepal remain at the seventh spot in the points table. Canada tops the table with eight wins in 12 matches.

Now, Scotland will face the United States on Thursday in Dallas and Nepal will clash with the USA on Saturday, 2nd November at the same venue.

